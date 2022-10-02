IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Eyes Huge Batting Milestone, Set to Join Dhoni, Raina in Elite List

Suryakumar Yadav has been in form of his life. After making his international debut at the age of 31, he has turned into one of the unavoidable members of the Indian cricket team. Time and again he has proved his mettle with excellent knocks and one of them was against South Africa in the first T20I on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram. After the likes of Rohit Sharma (0) and Virat Kohli (3) fell early, he scored an unbeaten fifty off just 33 balls. His energy, eventually, gave the much-needed confidence to vice-captain KL Rahul (51*) who also ended up carrying his bat. The duo forged an unbeaten 93-run stand, handing India an 8-wicket win.

The Mumbai cricketer is set to take the field against the Proteas in the 2nd T20I in Guwahati on Sunday. He has been training hard with his teammates and his red-hot form is one of the biggest positives for the team that’s eye a series win.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar eyes a magnificent milestone in his T20I career. He is just 24 runs away from completing 1,000 runs in the shortest format of the game. The 32-year-old is behind all-rounder Hardik Pandya who has scored 989 runs in 73 matches.

If Suryakumar gets the milestone on Sunday in Guwahati, he will match the feat of No. 1 ranked T20I batter Mohammad Rizwan -completing 1000 runs in 31 innings. By doing so, the dynamic Indian batter will become the third-fastest India batter to 1k runs in T20Is.

Former captain Virat Kohli is the fastest Indian batter to get 1000 runs T20Is, taking only 27 innings to reach the milestone. KL Rahul falls next on the list who achieved the feat in 29 innings. Suryakumar will soon become the 9th Indian batter to do so, joining the elite list of batters that includes the likes of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, and Suresh Raina.

On Wednesday, he surpassed Dhawan to become India’s highest run-scorer in the shortest format in a calendar year. So far, he has smashed 732 runs in 2022, with a rollicking strike rate of 180.29.

