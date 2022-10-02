IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batter to Score 11000 Runs in T20 Cricket

Former India skipper Virat Kohli missed his half-century by a run half-century against South Africa in the second T20I but he achieved a massive feat during his unbeaten 49-run knock. Kohli continues to enjoy his purple patch with the bat. Kohli, who recently returned to form smashed seven fours and a six during his 28-ball stay in the middle.

The batting maestro blew away the Proteas bowling attack with his masterful stroke-making at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Live Score India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Latest Updates

Kohli became the first Indian batter to breach the 11,000 runs mark in T20 cricket. Before the start of the match, Kohli was just 19 runs short to enter the elusive list of batters. He is the fourth batter in world cricket to achieve the massive feat as West Indies legend Chris Gayle is at the top of the tally followed by Kieron Pollard and Shoaib Malik.

Most T20 Runs

14562 runs in 463 matches – Chris Gayle

11915 runs in 614 matches – Kieron Pollard

11902 runs in 481 matches – Shoaib Malik

11030 runs in 354 matches – Virat Kohli

Kohli is just 26 runs short to become the highest run-getter in T20I cricket. Rohit Sharma currently holds the numero uno spot with 3737 runs while Kohli is right behind him with 2712.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Reaches Massive Milestone, Becomes 1st Indian Player to do so

The 33-year-old took some time to get settled in the middle but in the death overs he just unleashed himself on the Proteas pacers to score quick runs. He didn’t get to face a ball in the final over of the innings in which Dinesh Karthik collected 16 runs with the bat while two came as extras.

Riding high on half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul which was followed by a finishing touch from Kohli and Karthik, India posted a mammoth total of 237/3 in 20 overs.



Rahul (57) and Rohit Sharma (43) put on a 96-run opening stand to set the foundation.

Suryakumar (61) then took centre stage as he smashed five boundaries and as many sixes en route to his 102-run stand off just 40 balls with Kohli (49 not out). Dinesh Karthik then made some lusty blows in his seven-ball 17 not out.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here