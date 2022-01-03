IND vs SA 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane Registers His Maiden Golden Duck as His Lean Form Continues

It has been far from ideal for senior Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane in the last few Test series. His lean run of form hit a new low on Monday as he registered his first-ever golden duck during the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Rahane came down to bat after Duanne Olivier removed Chesteshwar Pujara, another experienced India batter who has been out of form for quite some time. However, Rahane stayed last for only one ball as he edged it to Keegan Petersen at the third slip. It was a back of a length delivery, well outside the off; instead of leaving it alone, he decided to put his bat to it.

It was the first golden duck for Rahane, who has previously been dismissed for a duck nine other times.

The former India vice-captain now averages 26.90 in his last 34 Test innings, scoring 888 runs, including only one century, the one against Australia in Melbourne in December 2020. Meanwhile, he crossed the 50-run mark just four times.

Following his dismissal on Monday, former India skipper and batting great Sunil Gavaskar opined that Rahane, along with Pujara, might just have one more innings to save their Test career.

“After those two dismissals one can say that they probably have just the next innings, both Pujara and Rahane, to save their Test careers," said Gavaskar during the commentary.

He also questioned their selection in the team after their repeated failures, which was also raised by another former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar.

Manjrekar questioned the team management, continuously backing the former Test vice-captain, “…they should also think about Vihari and Shreyas Iyer. The more chances Rahane gets, the fewer chances the other guys will have. So this needs to be discussed," he opined on ESPNCricinfo.

