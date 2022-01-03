IND vs SA 2ND Test: Concern for Team India as Mohammed Siraj Hobbles Out With Hamstring Issue

The Indian think tank is up for some nervy moments as Mohammed Siraj could well be out of the second India vs South Africa Test in Johannesburg. The young Indian quick seemed to have pulled his hamstring of his right leg during the second-last over of the match.

The injury took place as Siraj ran in to bowl his final delivery of the over but was unable to complete it as he looked in discomfort. The physio rushed to the scene after which Siraj was hobbled off the field and Shardul Thakur completed the over.

The seriousness of the injury is yet to ascertained and Ravichandran Ashwin said that he will be monitored by the medical staff over night.

“I asked before going if I could talk about it. Medical staff are assessing him overnight. I am hoping with the history of Siraj that he can come out and give his best," R Ashwin told reporters after the days’ play in Johannesburg.

The BCCI is yet to make an official statement on the extent of injury.

Yikes, looks like Mohammed Siraj snapped his right hamstring with 7 balls left on Day 1 😳 #INDvsSA @Sportskeeda pic.twitter.com/z6ndbYACWN— Srinjoy Sanyal (@srinjoysanyal07) January 3, 2022

Defending 202 runs, Indian bowlers gave India a decent start as Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj tested South African batters’ resilience with some fierce pace and tight line. Shami gave India its only success of the day when he removed Aiden Makram. Siraj may not have got any wicket but he was lethal otherwise.

South Africa were 35 for one at stumps in response to India’s 202 all out on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa. Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen were batting on 11 and 14 respectively at close of play.

India, who reached 146 for five at tea, added 56 runs for the loss of five wickets during the final session.

Stand-in skipper K L Rahul (50) was the top-scorer for the visitors while R Ashwin (46) played a crucial knock towards the end of the innings.

Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen (4/31) was the pick of the South Africa bowlers while Duanne Olivier (3/64) and Kagiso Rabada (3/64) also played their part in wrapping up Indian innings.

