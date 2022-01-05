IND vs SA 2021-22 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane Hit Half-centuries in Dominating Show

Live now
IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Team India is in a dire need of runs and Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are at the crease to fulfill it. After bundling out South Africa for 229, the visitors have taken a 58-run lead in the second innings. At stumps on day 2, India posted 85 for 2 with Rahane batting on 11 and Pujara unbeaten on 35.
SA vs IND 2022 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: With a leg bye, India reach 150 in 33.3 overs. Three runs from that Duanne Olivier over. The first hour belongs to the touring party. They have added 66 runs to the total without losing a wicket with both the overnight batters – Pujara and Rahane – reaching their fifties in quick time. The lead is now 124.
South Africa vs India Live Updates: FIFTY! A 67-ball half-century for Ajinkya Rahane. He gets to the milestone in style – with a four to third man region. Applause from Pujara and Indian dressing room. India 148/2, lead by 121 runs.
Ajinkya Rahane crashes one from Duanne Olivier through point sending Temba Bavuma on a long chase who makes a desperate attempt but fails to keep the ball from not touching the boundary. That shot also brings up the 100-run partnership between Pujara and Rahane for the third wicket. India 144/2.
South Africa vs India Live Updates: That’s terrible from South African. A well-directed short delivery from Kagiso Rabada and it lifts off after kissing the glove off Ajinkya Rahane. Aiden Markram in slips and Keegan Petersen at gully are interested. That creates confusion – neither makes a attempt but Markram realises Petetsen isn’t going for it and makes a late dash but by the time he makes a desperate dive, the ball has already crashed onto the ground. And Rahane needs some treatment from the physio.
IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: With a single, Cheteshwar Pujara brings up his quickfire half-century. This has been one terrific innings from Pujara. Under pressure, his place in doubt and he delivers in such brazen fashion. A 62-ball half-century. India 137/2, lead by 110 runs.
India vs South Africa 2021-22 Live: A short delivery from Kagiso Rabada and Ajinkya Rahane goes for a pull shot but the ball keeps rising and evades everyone for four byes. That also takes India’s lead to 103 runs.
First bowling change of the day from South Africa – Kagiso Rabada replaces Marco Jansen. He delivers a chest high full toss which is deemed a no ball and the following is short and wide as Ajinkya Rahane drives it through covers for yet another boundary. India are sprinting ahead. India 122/2 in 27 overs, lead by 95 runs.
India vs South Africa 2021-22 Live: Nine runs off Lungi Ngidi’s over including a boundary each to Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. Both scored in the third man region. Both coming off an outside edge as the ball rushed through the vacant region between gully and slip. India 117/2 in 26 overs, lead by 90 runs.
SIX! Ajinkya Rahane rides the bounce and upper cuts this short delivery from Marco Jansen for a maximum. The day has begun on a stunning note for India. Pujara and Rahane’s partnership is now worth 64. India 108/2, lead by 81 runs.
SA vs IND 2022 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: Ajinkya Rahane is not one to be left behind. Marco Jansen serves him an overpitched delivery and Rahane drives it straight down the ground to long-off for a lovely boundary that takes India past 100-run mark. India lead by 74 runs.
Cheteshwar Pujara picks up from where he left yesterday – starts his day with a boundary to fine leg off Lungi Ngidi. A loose delivery form Nigid and Pujara helps him to another four. And he draws a loud cheer from the Indian dressing room after pushing the third through mid-on for yet another four. A positive intent from Pujara. He is on 43 off 48. India 95/2, lead by 68 runs. That boundary also brought up the 50-run partnership between Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.
Ajinkya Rahane on strike. Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen to open the attack. India 85/2 in 20 overs.
Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are ready. We are a couple of minutes away from the first delivery of this morning in Johannesburg. India are 58 runs ahead with eight wickets remaining. Pujara has been off to a stunning start while Rahane has got a start too. South African team in a huddle.
India (1st Innings): 202 all-out (Rahul 50; Jansen 4/31)
South Africa (1st Innings): 229 all-out (Petersen 62; Shardul 7/61)
India (2nd Innings): 85/2 (Pujara 35*; Jansen 1/18), lead by 58 runs
Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have put a 41-run stand for the third wicket so far. After scoring just 3 in the first innings, the India No. 3 was aggressive in his approach on Tuesday, smashing 7 boundaries in 42 balls. the fans will hope to see the duo spend some more time on the crease on Wednesday.
Shardul Thakur took seven wickets in first innings – the best figure for an Indian bowler in the Rainbow Nation; also the best outing by an Indian bowler against the Proteas. He bettered two of Javagal Srinath’s records — 6/21 scripted in Ahmedabad in 1996 and 6/76 created in Port Elizabeth in 2001.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3 in Johannesburg. India will resume innings on 85/2 with Cheteshwar Puajra (35*) and Ajinkya Rahane (11*) at the crease. India lead by 58 runs in the 2nd innings.
The third day of the ongoing Test is going to be another test of the Indian batting that collapsed against the South African attack on the opening day. The openers – KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal – are already back in the hut and the limelight on the Pujara and Rahane who have been receiving flaks for their rough patch. The duo has got a great opportunity to shut their critics by putting India on the driver seat.
Besides these two batters, the lower middle-order needs to put a fighting show if they want to script history in the Rainbow Nation. Any target below 300 would be quite chasable for the hosts, especially, after they managed to take a slight lead on Tuesday.
Eyes will be on Rishabh Pant and Haunma Vihari who failed to impress with their skills. The flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter scored just 17 while Vihari, who returned to the line-up after a year, got only 20 runs in the first innings.
The batters need to make sure that Shardul Thakur’s heroics shouldn’t go into vain. The Mumbai all-rounder registered the best bowling figures by an Indian cricketer in South Africa, scalping 7 wickets in the first innings. He bettered two of Javagal Srinath’s records — Srinath’s record of 6/21 scripted in Ahmedabad in 1996 and 6/76 created in Port Elizabeth in 2001.
South Africa skipper Dean Elgar was Shardul’s first wicket of the match as he edged one to Rishabh Pant. Keegan Petersen, who scored an impressive fifty, was Shardul’s second scalp. Rassie van der Dussen’s controversial dismissal was his third.
Kyle Verreynne, who stitched a 60-run partnership with Temba Bavuma, was Shardul’s fourth wicket and his partner Temba, his fifth. Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi were his other two wickets in Johannesburg.
