IND vs SA 2nd Test: Duanne Olivier's Twin Strikes Put South Africa on Top as India Finish With 53/3 at Lunch

In the absence of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul was elevated as the skipper of the Indian team with Jasprit Bumrah his deputy. The stylish right-handed batter won the toss and opted to bat. It was a cautious start for the visitors as KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal played watchful innings and added 36 runs for the first wicket before the latter was removed for 26 runs by Marco Jansen.

Cheteshwar Pujara joined KL Rahul in the middle and he stayed for 33 balls in which he scored 3 runs before he was deceived by bounce as he edged straight to Temba Bavuma off Duanne Olivier’s delivery.

India’s situation worsened as Ajinkya Rahane, another experienced batter was out for a duck right on the next delivery.

Hanuma Vihari, who has spent some time in the Rainbow nation playing for India A came out to bat and he is unbeaten on four off 12 balls. KL Rahul, meanwhile, is batting on 19 off 74 balls.

Besides regular captain Kohli, who is missing the crucial match owing to upper back spasm, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was also ruled out of the game due to a stomach bug, the BCCI said in a statement.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jasprit Bumrah as vice-captain for the 2nd Test," the Board statement read, adding, “Team India batsman Shreyas Iyer was also ruled out of selection for the 2nd Test owing to a stomach bug."

Iyer made a magnificent start to his Test career, scoring a hundred and a half-century on debut in the home series against New Zealand towards the end of last year.

Bumrah had been appointed vice-captain for the limited overs series against the Proteas starting January 19, a move that was widely seen as an acknowledgement for his all-format consistency over the years.

Regarding Kohli, the BCCI said the superstar batter “had a spasm on his upper back this morning".

“He won’t feature in the second Test against South Africa at The Wanderers. The BCCI medical team will be monitoring him during the course of this Test match."

Kohli, who has been battling a prolonged lean patch with the willow, will thus not be able to complete his landmark 100th Test in the series-finale at Cape Town.

