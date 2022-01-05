IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Give Him the ball, a Fighter’s Chance - And Shardul Thakur Delivers

In the lead up to the second Test match, Indian cricket Twitter was agog with speculation. The central point of discussion seemed to be that the extra skinny pace of Umesh Yadav or the height and bounce of Ishant Sharma could come in handy at the Wanderers. Naturally, if either of these players had to come into the eleven, the obvious person to make way was Shardul Thakur. Thankfully, the Indian think tank does not crowdfund its selection decisions.

India made only the one forced change, in the batting, and boy were they happy to keep the bowling unit intact when the second day’s play ended. At the start of Day 2, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami were at their terrifying best. One was creating odd angles from wide of the crease, threatening to cut batsmen in half while the other was funnelling the ball into the channel, the corridor of uncertainty, from close to the stumps, with the accuracy of a bowling machine. And yet, somehow Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen kept everything out. Only 16 runs came from the first 10 overs of the day, and though India could not pick up wickets, they were exerting serious pressure. Mohammad Siraj, having recovered enough from an injury to his right leg — either hamstring or thigh — to bowl, but not sufficiently to be at his best, could not quite force the issue.

Then came Shardul Thakur. In a 30-ball spell that ended on the stroke of lunch, Shardul conceded no runs and picked up three of the biggest South African wickets on offer. Elgar, who played 120 balls for 28, was undone by a ball that went with the angle, and perhaps seamed away a touch, and nicked off to the keeper. Petersen, who had looked tremendously promising for his 62, was tricked into driving at one outside off stump. The ball looked eminently hittable, but when it landed, Petersen was not to the pitch of the ball and ended up guiding it to second slip. Rassie van der Dussen was the victim of a nipbacker. From a length, Shardul got the ball to come back in enough to take the inside edge, and there was enough oomph in the delivery to carry to the keeper off the pad.

If anything, this dismissal summed up Shardul the bowler. He puts in serious effort to every ball that he sends down, has the belief that he can pick up wickets and finds a way. Sometimes, in life, and cricket, it’s not possible to envision a way out of a tight situation, and yet we human beings manage to do so. Shardul is like that. He may not be able to tell you exactly what about his method makes him successful, but give him a ball and a fighter’s chance and he delivers results.

Shardul did let that one glorious spell define him.

Kyle Verrynne got one that seamed in viciously to trap him in front of the stumps, and the five-for was completed in typical Shardul fashion. Temba Bavuma, having reached an excellent and invaluable half-century — the 17th of his Test career to go with just one three-figure score — moved across his stumps and glanced one down leg to the wicketkeeper. Any bowler will tell you it is impossible to plan such a dismissal. And yet, Shardul executed it.

When he came back to mop up the tail, Shardul ended with 7 for 61, the best returns for any Indian bowler in South Africa. “When I started bowling, there was a length somewhere in those 22-yards from where the ball was kicking in (off) and also was staying low a bit. So all I did was to try to hit that spot and hit that crack,” said Shardul at the end of the day’s play, with characteristic, disarming humility. It was almost as though he was just putting the ball there and it was doing the rest, which was hardly the case. “See both the venues, even when we played in Centurion and here in Joburg (Johannesburg) at the Wanderers, there is and there was some help in the pitch, so all you had to do is keep coming hard at the batsman and bowl in the right spots, I was trying to do the same.”

When asked the obvious question, on whether this was the best he had bowled, given that these were his best figures by a distance, Shardul was his usual uber-confident optimistic self: “I believe my best is yet to come."

