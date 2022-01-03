IND vs SA 2nd Test: Marco Jansen Claims 4 Wickets as South Africa Bundle India for 202 in First Innings

KL Rahul’s Team India was bowled out for just 202 runs in the first innings as South African pace battery, led by Marco Jansen ran through the batting line-up. The 21-year-old pacer took four wickets for just 31 runs in his 17 overs, while his senior bowling partners, Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier took three wickets each.

India’s stand-in skipper KL Rahul was the star performer with the bat as he reached yet another Test fifty here on Monday. However, he could not convert his fifty into a big knock as he was removed shortly after by Marco Jansen. Ravichandran Ashwin was the next best batter for India who scored a 50-ball 46.

Meanwhile, it was another shoddy display by Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane as they scored three and zero respectively.

With skipper Virat Kohli ruled out of the match due to back spasm, Rahul (50 off 133 balls) was patience-personified on a bouncy and seaming Wanderers track before one pull shot ended his gritty knock in the post-lunch session.

He had nice little partnership of 42 runs between him and Hanuma Vihari (20) before an inspirational close-in catch from Rassie Van der Dussen at short leg sent the latter back.

Rishabh Pant (13) and an attacking Ravichandran Ashwin (24 batting 21 balls) added 40 runs in 48 balls before the parnership was broken by Marco Jansen.

In the next over, Olivier picked his third wicket as Shardul Thakur slapped away from the body straight to Petersen at gully. Ashwin continued to counter-attack, clipping Rabada through mid-wicket with the full face of the bat, and leaned forward to drive Olivier through mid-on.

Mohammed Shami cut Rabada solidly but drove straight back to the bowler, who completed a superb caught and bowled dismissal. Ashwin survived a chance a 44 when Bavuma almost pulled off a screamer at deep cover. But on the very next ball, Ashwin backed away to upper-cut a short ball from Jansen and miscued it completely to Petersen at point.

Jasprit Bumrah brought out the long handle to smash Rabada for 14 runs, including two fours and a six to take India past 200. Rabada then wrapped the Indian innings by strangling Mohammed Siraj down leg.

