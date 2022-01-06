IND vs SA 2nd Test: Twitter Lights up as Punjab Kings Share Hilarious Post comparing Cheteshwar Pujara to Virender Sehwag

After a series of forgettable knocks, Team India Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara produced an entertaining innings against South Africa on day three of the ongoing 2nd Test in Johannesburg. With India’s overnight score reading 85/2, a lead of 58 runs, the senior batter teamed up with former vice-captain Ajnkya Rahane at the Wanderers Stadium to score a sparkling half-century off just 62 deliveries.

Pujara’s uncharacteristic batting display saw him achieve an impressive 65-plus strike rate and his effort was lauded by his former IPL team Punjab Kings (PBKS) on social media.

Pujara and Rahane launched a counterattack on the Proteas, adding 111 runs for third wicket, and both batters notched up half-centuries to put them in control.

Meanwhile, Twitterati lauded both the batters for their innings, which helped India secure a 130-run lead in less than an hour.

PBKS’ official Twitter handle, posted a hilarious Tobey Maguire-Spiderman inspired meme to reflect on Pujara’s aggressive batting. The funny post drew funny reactions from the fans.

“Then buy Pujara for next IPL,” wrote one user.

Then Buy Pujara for next ipl 😄— Aghoora (@AghooraLokesh) January 5, 2022

Drawing comparisons between Pujara and Sehwag, another user wrote,” The similarity you know, the reason you don’t.” Both cricketers were earlier part of Kings XI Punjab, now PBKS.

Pujara sehwag ko follow karta hai kya ye batting se,pehla highlight dekh kar,aaya tha😂🤣🤣😂😎— abdevillirs and team INDIA fans (@abd36082021498) January 5, 2022

“Pujara and Rahane had their backs to the wall. But The Wall had their backs all along. What a way to repay the faith. Vital partnership in the context of the game,” former India international Wasim Jaffer tweeted, praising both the batters.

Pujara and Rahane had their backs to the wall. But The Wall had their backs all along. What a way to repay the faith. Vital partnership in the context of the game. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Ukr1oj9YLH— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 5, 2022

Apart from Pujara’s sublime 50 plus score, Rahane, played a gritty knock of 58 off 78 balls. However, after scorng brilliant half-centuries the two batters were dismissed in quick succession with Kagiso Rabada picking up both their wickets. Team India managed to put 266 in the second innings on day three to set South Africa a 240-run target to win in Johannesburg.

