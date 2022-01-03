CricketNext

IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Weather Forecast: Rain Likely to Hinder Play Repeatedly on Day 1 in Johannesburg

The weather forecast doesn’t look promising as rain is likely to hinder the play repeatedly on the first day of the 2nd Test in Johannesburg.

Team India is set to lock horns with South Africa in the second Test in Johannesburg on Monday. As the fans are eager to witness the much-anticipated game, they would be hoping for an uninterrupted action on the opening day. However, the weather forecast doesn’t look promising as rain is likely to hinder the play repeatedly.

According to AccuWeather.com, there will be around 67 percent of cloud cover in the morning with 64 percent of humidity. The temperature is predicted to be around 26 degrees Celsius with 2 percent precipitation chances.

Johannesburg weather forecast for Monday morning

The temperature is likely to rise a bit in the afternoon and the cloud cover would also decrease by 10 percent. However, the chances of showers will be on the higher side and humidity would be around 48 percent.

Johannesburg weather forecast for Monday afternoon

The forecast looks least favourable in the evening as the temperature dips to 16 degrees Celsius and 98 percent cloud cover. The probability of rain is more than 50 percent with the possibility of thunderstorm.

Johannesburg weather forecast for Monday evening

The weather prediction for the second and fourth days also don’t look good with scattered thunderstorms expected on Tuesday.

Johannesburg weather forecast for Tuesday

India are currently leading the 3-match series 1-0 and eyeing to script with another win in the second Test. South Africa, on the other hand, face the herculean task of finding an equaliser against the visitors. They will miss the services of Quinton de Kock who announced his sudden retirement from Test cricket following the conclusion of the first match in Centurion.

first published:January 03, 2022, 10:26 IST