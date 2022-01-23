3rd ODI: Deepak Chahar's Heroics Go in Vain as South Africa Beat India by 4 Runs to Complete 3-0 Whitewash

Quinton de Kock and collective performance from the bowling unit helped South Africa complete a 3-0 whitewash over India with a thrilling 4-run victory in the third and final ODI at Newlands, Cape Town. De Kock continued his great form from the Paarl to Cape Town and on Sunday he raised the level with a magnificent century. He scored 124 runs to laid the foundation of the magnificent win.

Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar produced another memorable performance with the bat as his 54-run knock took India closer to the victory but Lungi Ngidi got the better of him and India lost the plot in the last two overs.

Chasing a formidable total of 287, India lost captain KL Rahul early on 9. After Rahul’s departure, Virat Kohli came out to bat at no.3 and shared a 98-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan for the second wicket. The southpaw scored another half-century and was dismissed on 61 by Andile Phehlukwayo, who also dismissed Rishabh Pant in the same over. The wicketkeeper batter failed to continue his form from the second ODI here and was departed on a golden duck.

Meanwhile, Kohli once again failed to convert his half-century into a three-digit score as he got dismissed on 65 by Keshav Maharaj who also got the better of him in the second ODI. He hit five boundaries during his knock.

Kohli has been going through an unusual patch in his career as the 33-year-old last smashed an international century in 2019. He has scored several half-centuries during this tenure but his conversion has dipped drastically in both ODIs and Tests.

On Sunday, he had a chance to end the drought but his wait for the 71st ton continues with another soft dismissal. After his departure, Shreyas Iyer followed him back in the pavilion soon after scoring 26.

Suryakumar Yadav, who found his place in XI for the first time on this tour, played a handy knock of 39 runs off 32 balls. Jayant Yadav also failed to impress with the bat.

However, Chahar shared a crucial 55 run stand with Jasprit Bumrah to put pressure on South Africa but clinical bowling in the last two overs helped hosts to complete whitewash.

Ngidi and Phehlukwayo shared three-wicket each to pin India down.

Earlier, a counter-attacking century by De Kock (124 off 130) helped South Africa post a challenging 288-run target in front of India.

Apart from de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen (52 off 59) and David Miller (39 off 38) also played vital knocks for the Proteas.

Prasidh Krishna (3/59), Jasprit Bumrah (2/52), Deepak Chahar (2/53) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/47) were the wicket-takers for India.

