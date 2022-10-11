IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: All-round India Thrash South Africa by 7 Wickets to Clinch Series 2-1

India have clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1 after defeating South Africa by seven wickets in the final ODI at Feroz Shah Kotla on Tuesday (October 11).

Indian batters registered a comfortable win as opener Shubman Gill played stylish innings of 49 runs off 57 along with structured support from Shreyas Iyer (28* off 23) on the other end. Winning the toss, India asked the visitors to bat first but the Proteas struggled to score runs as they bundled down on just 99 runs in 27.1 overs.

Also Read | IND vs SA: ‘I’ve Been Instructed to Take up The Finisher’s Role’ – Sanju Samson

In the run chase, Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan came out to bat with Gill but unfortunately went back to pavilion after a run-out. Following the first wicket, Ishan Kishan entered the pitch but scored only 10 off 18 balls. However, then Gill and Iyer took the charge of the innings, with latter smashing a classy six to take India to the finish line.

India showcased an all-round performance as earlier in the day, the bowlers especially the spinners stunned South African batters. The Indian spin trio of Washington Sundar (2/15), Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/18) bowled at the right lengths on a slow Kotla pitch to bag a total of eight wickets. Along with them, Mohammed Siraj also showcased his pace skills as he took two important two wickets.

Yadav was a treat to the eyes as he bowled really well to clean up the South African lower order. The ace spinner first cleaned up Andile Phehlukwayo as the South African batter failed to read his googly. Further, Yadav went on to dismiss Marco Jansen, Imaad Fortuin and Anrich Nortje but missed on the hattrick.

The Proteas looked quite dull in their batting approach as apart from Heinrich Klaasen (34 off 42), no batter managed to play some good innings. Top batters like Quinton de Kock ( 6 off 10), Reeza Hendricks (3 off 21) and Aiden Markram (9 off 19) did not even reach the double digit mark.

With a win in the third ODI, quite a few Indian young batters have presented their name as probable contenders for 2023 World Cup squad. While, with two consecutive defeats against the Men in Blue, the South African side will have to struggle as they haven’t qualified straight to the ODI World Cup slated to be in India, next year.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here