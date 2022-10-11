IND vs SA, 3rd ODI, Weather Update: Rain Threat To Final ODI Match As Overcast Skies Predicted

With rains lashing the national capital, the all-important series decider at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi might be washed out. India lost the first match only to come back strong in the second match at Ranchi where Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan combined well to guide India to a perfect win. Now, as the caravan moves to Delhi, chances of rains have only brought creases on the foreheads of ardent cricket fans who are desperate for a cracker of a match.

It must be said here that Delhi has been witnessing persistent rains since Monday. According to weather app Accuweather, the matchday will be partly cloudy and there is a 40% probability of precipitation. The national capital has already received 790 mm of rainfall in 2022. As per the India Meteorological Department data, the national capital has witnessed 121.7 mm of rainfall in October so far, which stands as the second-highest in the month since 2007.

Furthermore, this is also going to be Delhi’s first ODI match in more than 3 years. The last game was played here in March 2019 between India and Australia. The team batting first has won the last three matches at the venue. The average first innings score at New Delhi is 259.

Coming back to the second ODI in Ranchi, Shreyas Iyer struck a sublime century while Ishan Kishan displayed his brute force against a formidable South African attack to set up a series levelling seven-wicket win for India in the second ODI.

Mohammed Siraj led an inexperienced Indian bowling lineup brilliantly to restrict South Africa to 278/7 after the visitors opted to bat. Iyer made his second ODI hundred (113 not out off 111) and shared a match winning 161-run stand with Kishan (93 off84) to ensure a comfortable win in 45.5 overs for a second string Indian team.

The 24-year-old Kishan looked a transformed batter and showed different layers of his batting by switching to beast mode after a responsible start. The lefthander smashed seven sixes and four boundaries in his career-best knock from 84 balls, while Iyer played the perfect foil.

The designated vice-captain of the series, Iyer, has been in top form in ODIs, having slammed one century and four fifties in his last six innings.

