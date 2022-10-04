'Arshdeep Misses Out With Back Issue': Another Injury Scare for India? Here's What Rohit Said at Toss

After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead, Rohit Sharma’s Team India look to affect a whitewash on South Africa as they play their last T20I match before flying to Australia for the much-awaited T20 World Cup. The third and final encounter gets underway at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Both teams have nothing to lose as the trophy is already in India’s pocket, but the visitors will look to end the series on a victorious note before shifting focus to the ODIs.

Meanwhile, the hosts won the toss and opted to field first. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the game while Arshdeep Singh also misses out with an issue in his back. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav have made their way into the line-up for the final T20I.

“We’re going to field first. It’s a very high-scoring ground, I feel the pitch won’t change a lot so nice to know what target is in front of us. Three changes for us, Virat and KL are out, and Arshdeep misses out for some issues with his back. It is precautionary, nothing serious. We’ve got Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Siraj in. We want to keep challenging ourselves, keep improving and batting the same way,” Rohit said after winning the toss.

South Africa, on the other hand, have made a major change to their bowling unit; fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been replaced by Dwyane Pretorius.

“As a leader, these are the kind of games you want to contribute. Hopefully, I can repay the team today. The series is out of our reach but this is our last opportunity we have to achieve a few objectives ahead of the World Cup. One change today – Dwayne Pretorious comes in for Nortje, just to give an extra option with a change of pace. We need to win today, it is a chance for some of our batters to find some form, and also as a group to try and click together,” said Temba Bavuma.

Here are the Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

