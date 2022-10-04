IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: David Miller Smashes Deepak Chahar for a 91m Six, Balls Lands on Stadium Roof - WATCH

David Miller continued to toy with the Indian bowling attack in the third and final T20I against the hosts in Indore on Tuesday. The dynamic South African batter walked out to bat in the final over after Tristan Stubbs fell prey to Deepak Chahar. With only four balls remaining in the Proteas innings, Miller was expected to smash from the word go and he did exactly the same.

After getting beaten off the third delivery of the final over, Miller launched an assault on Deepak Chahar. The left-hand batter smashed three consecutive sixes, spicing up the South African innings which was already steered beautifully by the likes of Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw.

India vs South Africa Third T20I Live Score And Updates

Chahar bowled a full toss above the waist and Miller clobbered it so powerfully that it went over the roof of the Holkar Stadium, clocking 91 meters. Everyone present at the venue had their eyes on the ball until it disappeared.

Since it was a no-ball, South Africa were awarded a free hit and Miller sent it into the stands from over deep mid-wicket. The next delivery could have witnessed the Proteas batter’s dismissal as he took the aerial route again. The ball landed in the hands of Mohammed Siraj at deep square leg but he backpedalled and ended up crashing into the boundary cushion off his boot.

*_19.4 Chahar to Miller, no ball, SIX,_* _that has gone over the roof! Whew! A high full toss and Miller has murdered that for a 91-metre maximum. Don’t think we will see that ball again. Shamsi enjoyed it a lot from the sidelines, stands up and admires the stroke from his friend pic.twitter.com/TfvfYEV1kw — Ahsan khan (@Ahsan23804785) October 4, 2022

Miller’s juggernaut ended with a single off the final delivery. Rossouw smashed an unbeaten 100 off 48 balls to fire South Africa to a formidable 227 for 3. His innings was laced with 8 sixes and 7 boundaries. Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock scored a second consecutive half-century in the series, scoring 68 off 43 balls with the help of 4 sixes and 4 boundaries.

India’s bowling was once again under the pump. T20 World Cup-bound Harshal Patel continued to leak a lot of runs while Chahar, Mohammad Siraj and Umesh Yadav also went for more than 11 runs per over. On a belter of a pitch, South Africa made a strong start, reaching 48 for one in the powerplay with de Kock and Rossouw in a destructive mood.

