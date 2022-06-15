IND vs SA, 3rd T20I, Talking Points: Yuzvendra Chahal finds His Mojo; Ruturaj Gaikwad His Range

After two contrasting losses in the first two T20Is against South Africa, India’s second string team put together a clinical performance to get off the mark in the five-match series winning the 3rd T20I by 48 runs and thus keeping the series alive. As action moved from a tricky Cuttack track to an even paced Vizag strip, Indian batters enjoyed the first dig after South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won his third toss in a row and and opted to chase again.

Stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant remained the focus and he faltered yet again, but for India, Yuzvendra Chahal roared back to form and how, while SA finally ran out of luck, or rather than one special performance that had made the difference in the first two T20Is.

Let’s take a look at the a few of the talking points from India v South Africa, 3rd T20I

Gaikwad, Ishan Rev Up

After a rather sketchy 23 at Delhi in the 1st T20I, Gaikwad got an absolute peach of a delivery from Kagiso Rabada in the 2nd T20I and was out for just 1. For someone who got an opportunity only because KL Rahul got injured in the training, it was imperative for Gaikwad to make the most of the limited opportunities he would get and with that he need a bit of luck. And luck is what he found in abundance, to go with his sublime timing. It took him eight deliveries before he could find the boundary line and when he did, it was a streaky inside edge to the long leg boundary.

Against the pace of Rabada, Gaikwad looked a tad bit slow early on but that boundary helped ease his nerve – in the same over he hoisted Rabada for a six with a flick to get things going. Against Anrich Nortje, Gaikwad got what he what he wanted. Short and wide and length balls and he earned himself back-to-back boundaries. As luck would have it, a nasty bouncer from Nortje ended up hitting the grille and sped to another four. Gaikwad then feasted one on his legs and then steered one past short third man with deft touch in the same over. A flick for six and a sweep for four off Dwaine Pretorius helped him close in on his maiden T20I fifty and he reached there in just 30 deliveries, and by the time he perished, India had moved to 97 in 10 overs, setting up his team for a perfect late assault. Even though Gaikwad will be the first to move down the pecking order once the regulars return, there is no denying the fact that this diminutive Maharashtrian cannot be restricted to limited opportunities.

Ishan Kishan at the other end, enjoying a little purple patch of his own, did not try to match Gaikwad shot for shot and bid his time, showed patience to wait for the loose bat to be hit. As Gaikwad surged ahead, Kishan was happy handing back the strike to his partner and when the right-hander fell to Keshav Maharaj to signal the entry of Shreyas Iyer, Kishan knew this was the time to go. He targeted Maharaj and ransacked 14 runs in 3 ball en route to a 31-ball fifty. SA made brief comeback of sorts, altering their strategy and didn’t bowl anything in Kishan’s hitting arc. He had to chase a wide one and that eventually led to his demise. He now has scores of 76, 34 and 54 in the three matches and more or less has set himself up for backup opener’s position and maybe eying the wicketkeeeper’s slot as well? Why, do you ask? Read on then

Pant Flops Again

Rishabh Pant has now gone without a half-century to his name in T20 matches for ten matches now, seven of them being in the IPL 2022. The accidental captain has seldom translated his red-ball marauding form to white-ball and that has been a criticism that he has often carried on his shoulders. Now, with the added responsibility of being the captain, Pant’s poor run of form is getting highlighted more. After a five at Cuttack, Pant managed 6 at Vizag, this despite getting life early on. He went for his often seen lofted swipe, ended up losing his shape and sliced the ball up in the air. And it is not the low scores per say that is disappointing, but it is the manner of in which he is getting out. Losing his shape going for big hoick is a very common mode of dismissal for Pant in the recent past.

Moreover, the timing of his dismissals. It is not as if he is looking to get some quite runs down the order or trying to up the ante. He is coming in at a tricky situation where the need of the hour is to settle yourself in and stabilize the innings, but Pant being Pant often throws caution to the wind and when it pays off it looks good, when it does not, it looks bad.

Chahal Finds his Mojo

Ahead of the series if there was one player who everyone would have been eager to watch, it would have been Yuzi Chahal. The purple cap holder of IPL 2022 looked like a million dollar in the league and with the T20 world Cup around the corner, it was imperative for Chahal to force his name for selection. However, in the first two games, Chahal had little impact with the ball returning 0/26 and 1/49. In the third, we saw the Chahal of 2016 and it was his spell of 3/20 in the middle overs that derailed the South African chase. “I bowled a lot of sliders and bowled quicker in the previous matches. Today, I changed my seam position.

Spinning and getting the ball to dip are my strengths,” Chahal would later say. Chahal was rewarded for bowling quick as he got extra bounce from the wicket to get the better of Rassie van der Dussen (1), Dwaine Pretorius (20) and Heinrich Klassen (29).

