IND vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 3 Talking Points: After Rishabh Pant’s Heroics Tensions Flare Up

In what turned to be a fantastic day of Test match cricket on Day 4, tensions also flared up late in the day as South Africa were marching on towards the target of 212 against India at the Newlands, Cape Town on Thursday. And while South Africa will go into the final day of the Test series, India do have a sniff at victory and thus a slice of history with the wicket of skipper Dean Elgar late in the day. But, the day clearly belonged to Rishabh Pant’s whose maverick century helped set India a decent total on the board when the rest of his Indian counterparts struggled for runs – even his skipper Virat Kohli, who batted for over 100 deliveries to make under 30 runs. Pujara and Rahane’s prolonged failure have put a huge question mark over their places in the squad, while the young Keegan Petersen continued to impress, both with the bat and in the field as well.

Petersen’s One-handed Stunner

Keegan Petersen on Thursday pulled off a blinder while fielding at leg-slip to see the back of Cheteshwar Pujara. Thanks to his effort, South Africa made a dream start to the day’s play with Pujara’s dismissal soon followed by that of Ajinkya Rahane in the next over. It was the second delivery of Day 3 as India resumed on their overnight total of 57/2. Marco Jansen drifted it down the leg and got it to bounce more than what Pujara might have liked. The Indian batter went for a clip to fine leg but Petersen pounced on the ball in the blink of an eye, pulling it out off thin air for a diving one-handed catch to his right. The catch left South Africans into wild celebrations while all Pujara could do was leave the field in shock.

Game Over For Pujara And Rahane?

A few days back, after their umpteenth failure, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were trending on social media with the hashtag being PuRane (Old). Now, social media is a platform for outrage almost 24×7 and it is very easy to call the latest trend as the “proverbial outside noise", which the Indian cricket team management does not like taking note of. But after five failures in six completed knocks in South Africa, the two veterans surely seem to have played their last Test for India for some time. It will be a travesty if two among the trio of Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill (recovering from a shin injury) don’t make it to the playing eleven in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in February-March. Rahane’s tally stands at 136 at an average of 22.66 and Pujara is even worse with only 124 at 20.66. In all likelihood, the statistics will be the final nail in the coffin when Chetan Sharma and his colleagues pick the squad for the next Test series in India.

Rishabh Takes Off

Rishabh Pant once again etched his name in history by hitting a century in South Africa. This was his fourth Test century, and he played beautifully, taking 133 balls to get to his hundred even as wickets continued to tumble at the other end. He now has Test centuries in England, Australia and South Africa. Four Indian keepers have scored a total of seven centuries outside Asia, Pant has made three of those (one each in England, Australia and South Africa). Pant played an unconventional knock in the series decider as India lost wickets in a heap. He walked in with the team losing Pujara and Rahane in short time intervals. It was a very Pant like innings as he quickly raced to his fifty even as his skipper Virat Kohli played the waiting game. Kohli took 127 balls to score just 29 runs, meanwhile, Pant had reached 51 off 60! After Kohli departed, he had to slow down and take responsibility. It was a boring phase of the game as Pant denied singles to the tail-enders like Bumrah and Shami to face bulk of the deliveries. In the end, he finally reached there as India were all out for 198. This meant South Africa chased 211.

India Chirp After DRS ‘Shocker’

Virat Kohli and his teammates lost their cool during the final 45 minutes on the third day after rival skipper Dean Elgar got a massive reprieve due to a contentious DRS decision. Some of the unsavoury comments made about umpiring and technology as well as broadcasters might not go down well with the match referee and the Indian skipper may have to cop a financial penalty. The incident happened in the 21st over when Ravichandran Ashwin flighted one which dipped and then straightened to beat a lunging Elgar’s bat. Umpire Marais Erasmus straightaway lifted his finger but Elgar appealed for DRS. Once he saw on big screen that he was beaten, he started trudging back only to his delight to find that the ball was going over the stumps. While it looked dead plumb, the reversal of decision saw Kohli kicking the ground in disgust as all kinds of chatter started. The players knowing that the stump microphone catches every bit of verbal stuff, the players made it a point to let everyone in South Africa know their feelings. “Whole country is against 11 players," said one while the other said, “broadcasters are here to make money boys. I hope the stump microphone is recording it," said another. Ashwin also could not stop himself from taking a dig at the ball-tracking technology of the broadcaster, saying, “You should find better ways to win Supersport." Kohli added to that, “Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time." Kohli had in fact sledged Elgar even before that when he made a snide remark about Elgar being intimidated by Jasprit Bumrah.

