IND vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 4: Virat Kohli Loses Cool After Another Close DRS Call

India captain Virat Kohli continues to lash out at the Decision Review System (DRS) after yet another close call went against his team in the ongoing 3rd Test against South Africa in Cape Town. On Day 3, Kohli and co courted controversy with their fiery remarks directed at the South African broadcaster SuperSport following a controversial DRS call that overturned an on-field lbw decision.

The latest incident happened in the 37th over of the South African chase when Rassie van der Dussen wanted to drive a full delivery from Mohammed but missed it with Rishabh Pant appealing for a caught-behind.

India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

India reviewed the not out decision and from the replays it was clear that the bat grazed the pitch at the same time when the ball went past it. And there was spike. Kohli, who was watching the replay at the giant screen seemed convinced that there were two spikes - one that of the bat grazing the surface and the other ball touching the edge.

#SAvIND The Indian team very vocal this morning, Kohli not happy with the review.SA 120/2, needing 92 to win. pic.twitter.com/IAZErPmDYm — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) January 14, 2022

“There’s a spike before the ball reaches the bat. It [bat] hits the ground. Yeah, it’s made contact with the ground. I’m satisfied that there is no bat involved,” the TV umpire said before giving it as not out.

A charged-up Kohli rushed to the on-field umpire Marais Erasmus and one could hear him say “two spikes". Again, a lively discussion followed.

Van der Dussen was batting on 11 off 19 back then and has since added 11 more to his total to remain unbeaten on 22 off 72 as South Acrica continue to edge closer to the target of 212.

At lunch, the hosts were 171/3, needing 41 more to win the series-decider.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here