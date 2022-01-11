IND vs SA, 3rd Test: India Opt to Bat in Cape Town, Make 2 Crucial Changes in Playing XI

Team India is set to lock horns with South Africa in the third and the final Test of the three-match series in Cape Town. On Tuesday, Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against Dean Elgar & Co. To everyone’s surprise, it was the third consecutive toss won by the visitors on this tour.

After losing the previous encounter by 7 wickets, the tourists will look to bounce back and defeat the Proteas not only to clinch their first-ever win at Newlands but also the first Test series in the Rainbow Nation. India have made a couple of changes to the playing XI that lost in Johannesburg.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who missed out on the last game due to an upper back spasm, has returned returns to the mix and replaced Hanuma Vihari. Pacer Umesh Yadav has come in for Mohammed Siraj who is nursing a hamstring injury.

“You cannot control what’s above your head. Runs on this venue have always worked out well. I am fit and fine. I come in for Vihari. Siraj misses out because of a niggle and Umesh comes in for him. Umesh has been very potent with the ball recently, very handy in the field and with the bat as well. It was a tough decision to choose between the two (Ishant and Umesh).

“We are expected to win every Test even when we play overseas and that fourth innings chase from South Africa was a special one from them. It is a beautiful stadium and we are very excited,” said Kohli at the toss.

South Africa, on the other hand, haven’t altered the winning combination and are taking the field with an unchanged playing XI.

“Ideally you want to bat first on this surface and given the overhead conditions it might not be a bad idea to bowl first. The cricket we have been playing the last few months has been very special given the number of players we lost. One good thing about having younger guys come in is that they come with a fresh, new mindset which is quite warming for us and then me who has this old school mentality which has been a balancing act for us and obviously we try to implement that with what we have in the change room. We are unchanged,” said Elgar at the toss.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams:

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.

