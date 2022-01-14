IND vs SA, 3rd Test: South Africa Beat India by Seven Wickets, Clinch Series 2-1

Keegan Petersen put in a match-winning performance with twin half-centuries as South Africa sauntered to the target of 212 on the fourth day of the third Test to beat top-ranked India by seven wickets in Cape Town. South Africa thus bounced back from their defeat in the series opener in Centurion to win the next two matches comprehensively and end India’s dream of winning their first ever Test series in the country.

India needed quick wickets on the fourth morning after South Africa batters knocked off 101 runs from the small target of 212 they’d been set after Rishabh Pant’s century. However, Keegan Petersen completed his half-century and was dropped on 59 before putting the team on course.

India did remove Petersen eventually but by then the rising star had made 82 and South Africa needed just 57 more to win. The middle-order duo of Rassie van der Dussen (41*) and Temba Bavuma (32*) ensured India won’t open the floodgates as they knocked off the remainder of the target with ease.

Bavuma struck the winning run - in style - a boundary and followed by a loud roar.

India opted to bat first after winning the toss but were skittled for 223 despite Virat Kohli’s patient 79. A five-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah did help them to a slender 13-run lead but they failed to set a big target.

India were bowled out for 198 in their second dig and it was largely thanks to a century from Pant that they even managed to reach that far. And in their chase, South Africa lost Aiden Markram early before captain Dean Elgar and Petersen stabilised the innings and took the score past 100-run mark.

Bumrah did raise their hopes with the dismissal of Elgar on 30 at the stroke of stumps but South Africa batters were up to the task.

Brief Scores: South Africa 210 & 212/3 (Keegan Petersen 82, Rassie van der Dussen 41*; Shardul Thakur 1/21) beat India 223 and 198 by seven wickets

