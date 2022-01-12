IND vs SA, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Registers 2nd-Slowest Fifty, Shatters Rahul Dravid's Batting Record

India captain Virat Kohli fought a lone battle against South Africa’s formidable pace attack on the opening day of the Cape Town Test. Unlike his previous outings, the 32-year-old played a disciplined knock and went on to notch up his 28th half-century in the longest format of the game. Kohli took 157 deliveries to reach there, making it his second-slowest fifty in Test cricket.

India had a decent start after opting to bat first. The openers looked in a good nick but the South African pacers were quick to dent the pair. As India were 2 down for 33, Virat Kohli walked out, in what was the 99th match of his career and first in 2022.

Right from the beginning, the Indian skipper seemed clear about what to do and what not. He took his time to settle down and didn’t take any risk. He stitched a 62-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara before the latter lost his wicket to Kagiso Rabada.

Kohli held his head high and let go of every ball that was moving away from the off stump. However, he didn’t spare the loose balls. His classic cover drives were on display, one of which brought the 28th fifty for India skipper. He steered the innings in a terrific fashion and got decent support from Rishabh Pant as the duo put another fifty-plus stand for the 5th wicket.

Meanwhile, the Indian captain went past former captain and current coach Rahul Dravid to become the second-highest run-scorer for India against the Proteas in Test cricket. Kohli needed 14 runs to go past Dravid’s tally of 624 runs.

After putting up a gritty fight, Kohli nicked a delivery from Rabada to the keeper and was caught behind for 79. His innings included 12 boundaries and a maximum.

