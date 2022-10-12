IND vs SA: After 2-1 Series Win, India Match Australia's Historic Team Record Set In 2003

India beat South Africa in the third ODI match by 7 wickets to seal a 2-1 series win. The likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar hunted in pack as the Proteas were skittled out for just 99 runs. The spin trio of Washington Sundar (2/15), Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/18) picked the right lengths on a slow Kotla pitch to bundle out South Africa for their lowest ODI total against India.

IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: All-round India Thrash South Africa by 7 Wickets to Clinch Series 2-1

The home team batters, led by Shubman Gill (49), chased a paltry 100-run target in 19.1 overs.

With this win, Shikhar Dhawan led India equaled a historic feat of most successive wins set by Australia back in 2003. India now have 38 wins on the trot which is equal to Ricky Ponting led side which achieved the feat almost 19 years ago. Under the leadership of Ponting, Australia won 30 ODIs and eight Tests in 2003. Team India has also improved their previous best of 37 wins in 2017.

The Asian giants started the year by recording five back-to-back defeats to South Africa (two Tests and three ODIs) under the leadership of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. But went onto to string a number of wins in the following months which saw them winning series against West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, England and South Africa.

In-fact, Team India won 23 T20Is under Rohit Sharma in the lead upto 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Coming back to the third ODI match, Pacer Mohammad Siraj (2/17) too continued his good run to make a strong case for his inclusion in T20 World Cup squad. While Washington and Shahbaz got wickets up front, left-arm spinner Kuldeep, who missed out on a hat-trick, cleaned up the tail.

The quality of the Indian white-ball squad was on full display in the series as the second-string team came from behind to clinch the three-match series 2-1. Chasing a small total, opener Gill attacked the South African bowlers from the very first ball while skipper Shikha Dhawan played second fiddle.

The Indians, who looked in a hurry to finish the match, lost a bit of momentum after the wickets of Dhawan, whose woeful run in the series continued as he was run out for eight, and Ishan Kishan (10).

However, Shreyas Iyer (28 not out) continued his stellar run as he whacked three boundaries and two sixes including a match-winning maximum to steer India to victory after Gill was trapped leg before with three runs needed.

