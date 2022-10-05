IND vs SA: After India's 49-run Loss, 'A Dash of Laughter' Between Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik | WATCH

The camaraderie between Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik is known to all. Both played a lot of domestic cricket together and gel along well on the field. A case in point could be how the Indian skipper grabbed Karthik’s neck playfully during the first T20I in Mohali against Australia. And now after the end of the three-match T20I series against South Africa, the duo were again at each other, pulling legs.

In a video that was shared by the BCCI, Karthik was seen laughing around with Sharma who seems to have mocking him with his wicket-keeping. WATCH.

“A dash of laughter does not hurt after the series win!,” tweeted the BCCI with the video clip.



Rohit himself had a poor outing in Indore, getting out for a two-ball duck.

While it was a disappointing defeat, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik getting some much needed time in the middle was a positive for the Indian team.

Opening the innings in K L Rahul’s absence, Pant looked in ominous form in his 14-ball 27 which included two sumptuous straight drives and a couple of sixes. It was the first time Pant got to bat in the series.

With India playing only five specialist batters, Karthik got to bat at number four and he made good use of the opportunity.

His 21-ball 46 included four sixes, one of them was a sensational scoop off Wayne Parnell. After smoking two sixes off Keshav Maharaj, he went for a reverse hit which led to his undoing.

Chahar once again showed his ability with the bat as he delayed the inevitable with an entertaining 31 off 17 balls.

Earlier Rilee Rossouw’s stroke-filled 100 not out off 48 balls set up a morale-boosting 49-run win for South Africa in the inconsequential third T20 International here on Tuesday as concerns around a faltering Indian bowling attack grew ahead of the T20 World Cup.

A rampaging Rossouw and Quinton de Kock (68 off 43) fired South Africa to 227 for three against a profligate Indian pace attack including Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Deepak Chahar, who all leaked in excess of 11 runs per over.

(With Agencies)

