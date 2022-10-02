IND vs SA: Aiming to Seal Series, Team India Trains in Hot & Humid Guwahati - WATCH

The second India vs South Africa T20I is a few hours away and the fans are eagerly waiting for the action at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium. The game is going to be exciting as the hosts, who are already 1-0 up, will look to clinch the series. However, the Proteas will also be eyeing a comeback after a humiliating defeat on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram. The visitors may have forced the men in blue to register their lowest Powerplay score – 17 for 2 – in that face-off but they couldn’t avoid the 8-run defeat following a horrendous batting collapse.

Team India received a major blow after the series opener as ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah got ruled out with an issue in his back. The BCCI named Siraj as his replacement and it will be a toss between him, and Umesh as India gear up for the second T20I.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma & Co had the final training session on Sunday. It’s too hot and humid in Guwahati but the Indian players are aiming for another series win and hence, sweated it out in the nets.

The Indian cricket board shared a video in which the likes of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul could be seen striking the ball very well in the nets. Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep and Shahbaz Ahmed were also in action. To beat the humidity, the players need to remain hydrated. Rishabh Pant and Chahar were seen taking some anti-heat measures.

Checkout the video:

#TeamIndia is all geared up for the 2nd T20I against South Africa. Will they seal the series today? LIVE action commences at 7 PM IST.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/OQOPKC8JwW — BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2022

The question of Bumrah’s availability for the t20 World Cup, starting next month in Australia, looms large. Meanwhile, it has been learned that the speedster had a stress reaction and not a stress fracture as was reported by the media.

According to a Times of India report, Bumrah’s recovery time will be much shorter. He has already been shifted to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru where he underwent a scan where the fact came to light that the ace Indian bowler has a stress reaction which usually takes 4 to 6 weeks and not 4 to 6 months—a usual recovery period for stress fracture.

