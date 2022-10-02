IND vs SA: Axar Patel Has Impressed With His Orthodox Left-arm Spin Bowling - Ravichandran Ashwin

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin heaped huge praise on his teammate Axar Patel for his impressive show in the last few games against Australia and South Africa. The injury of Ravindra Jadeja made way for Axar to get a place in the T20 World Cup squad and with his recent performances, the left-arm spinner is proving the management’s decision right.

Axar was named Player of the Series against Australia for taking 8 wickets in three matches with an economy of 6.30.

“In a high-scoring series, he was at his economical best. In a world where the focus is hugely on mystery spin, googly, wrist spin, and other stuff, he has impressed with his orthodox left-arm spin bowling,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin, who didn’t get a chance to play against Australia, was included in the playing XI for the first T20I against the Proteas. The veteran offie remained wicketless but was very economical during his four-over spell where he just gave away 8 runs.

The 36-year-old suggested that Axar has got a reward for variations he has mastered in recent times.

“Pure value for putting the ball where he wants to and varying his pace, line, and length. That is a welcome sign if you ask me, when it comes to spin bowling,” he added.

Ashwin, who is considered amongst one of the smartest brains in the cricketing world, said that there have been several trends in T20 cricket regarding spin bowling which includes the mystery spin but he feels that trend will keep changing.

“When it comes to spin bowling in T20 cricket, there have been trends. Mystery spin, wrist spin and finger spin trends have gone back and forth for a while now. But it has always remained a circle. These trends will keep changing mostly because we live our entire lives in perception when it comes to cricket since we don’t understand the ebbs and flows of the game,” he added.



It will be interesting to see whether the duo will pair up once again in the second T20I against South Africa or if the team management will bring back Yuzvendra Chahal in the XI.

