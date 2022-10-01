IND vs SA: Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav Pay Obeisance To Revered Shrine of Kamakhya

Team India Members Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav visited the famous revered shrine of Kamakhya and paid their obeisance to the goddess of Shakti in Guwahati. The Navatra festivities have already begun across India and Durga Puja is a big hit among the locals in the state capital of Assam.

Both are expected to play a huge role when the series resumes on Sunday. While Axar upped his game during the Australia series, Umesh made his way as a replacement of Mohammed Shami who had contracted Covid-19. In the recently concluded series against Australia, Axar went onto pick 8 wickets in 3 matches with personal best of 3/33 in the second T20I in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile Umesh Yadav had a great County season while playing for Sussex. Yadav, 34, has played for India in 52 Tests, 77 ODIs, and 7 T20Is, picking 156, 106 and nine wickets respectively. He became the fourth Indian to feature in the ongoing season of the English domestic cricket circuit after batter Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), all-rounders Washington Sundar (Lancashire) and Krunal Pandya (Warwickshire).

He picked up 16 wickets in 7 List A games. Nonetheless, in First Class matches, he managed to pick up just four wickets.

Meanwhile the second T20I in Guwahati is set to be full house.

The transparent manner in which the tickets were sold has also increased the enthusiasm among the cricket fans, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI on Friday. “We are expecting a full house. Out of about 38,000 seats, 21,200 were for the general public and the tickets were sold online in two phases. The tickets were sold out in no time,” he said.

Another 12,000 tickets were made available for the public through the district associations, and those were sold over the counters. “Usually, 40-50 per cent of tickets sent to the districts return unsold. This time, hardly 100 tickets have come back to us,” Saikia said.

The rest of the tickets are sent to state associations and some are given as complimentary passes to special guests and invitees, he added. The capacity of the ACA Stadium in Guwahati is 39,500, but 1,500 are “killed seats” as the view of the field is not available from there.

(With PTI Inputs)

