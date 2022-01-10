IND vs SA, 3rd Test: Newlands Has Not Been a Cape of Good Hope for Team India

If Johannesburg was India’s fortress—which was breached, then Cape Town is not short of a dungeon. As the word suggests, it’s not a happy hunting ground for Team India. Far from it, India had struggled to survive on the bouncy wickets of Cape Town right from 1993 when it played its first Test match at this venue. Known as ‘cape of good hope’, Cape Town remains hopeless as ever. We take a look at last five India vs South Africa Test matches in Cape Town (which doesn’t look good, to be frank).

India vs South Africa (Jan 1993) (DRAW): We go back 28-years in time to begin this journey. It was here in Jan 1993 that India played their first Test match. South Africa were just making a comeback after years of isolation due to the apartheid; moreover, they had a point to prove. Actually, India weren’t the bad team, they were at the wrong place as they faced the full brunt of a team desperate to prove a point. Nonetheless, they fought well, especially the batters made sure they score 276 in reply to Proteas’ 360 in the first innings. Sachin Tendulkar, batting at number five, scored 76 as India held South Africa to a draw. Javagal Srinath was adjudged Man of the Match for taking six wickets, his four-for in the second innings made sure South Africa were reduced to 130/6. The momentum was gone and South Africa had to settle for a draw.

India vs South Africa (Jan 1997) (South Africa Win By 282 runs): Four years later, India came back at the same place and lost heavily. Unarguably, that’s where the seeds of future failures were sown. Indian batters just couldn’t respond to the challenge as South Africa posted a mammoth total of 529/7. Although, Sachin Tendulkar the captain led from the front (he scored 169) and Mohammad Azharuddin also scored a century (115), the rest were just not upto the task. India gave away a massive 170 run lead. From that point on, South Africa were the side directing the course of the game. It was also a poor phase for Sachin Tendulkar the captain, he just failed to inspire confidence in the team. It showed on the field as India came out to bat in the second innings. The pressure was building with the victory target being 427, and the visitors just collapsed. VVS Laxman was the highest scorer with 35 runs as they were bundled out for just 144.

India vs South Africa (Jan 2007) (South Africa Win By Five Wickets): India next played a Test match in Cape Town after a gap of ten long years. Openers Wasim Jaffer and Dinesh Karthik gave the visitors the best possible start. Jaffer even scored a century (116) as India posted 414 in the first innings. Despite this India lost the match and here’s how it transpired. India had bowled out South Africa for 373, which meant 41 run lead. Soon after, Rahul Dravid and his team displayed the callousness showed by Indian team overseas. Dale Steyn ran through the famed line up, picking up a four-for to derail India’s top order. They were bowled out for 169, and South Africa knocked off the winning runs to seal an amazing series where they in-fact trailed after the first Test. Interestingly, then skipper Rahul Dravid returns to the venue as coach, and he would look to set the record straight.

India vs South Africa (Jan 2011) (Draw): For the first time at Cape Town, India gave South Africa a neck-and-neck fight. In one of the finest Test matches, two of the best modern-day batters came into their own. While Jacques Kallis scored centuries in both innings, Sachin Tendulkar also scored a ton to lead India’s resistance. Visitors posted 364 in their first innings in reply to South Africa’s 362, but Kallis was at it again, this time scoring 109 in the second innings as both teams had to settle for a draw. This also meant the series was shared—for the first time India didn’t lose a series in the Rainbow Nation which was nothing short of a success.

India vs South Africa (Jan 2018)(South Africa Win By 72 Runs): Under Virat Kohli, India opened their campaign at Cape town, and for a change dominated on the very first day. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s superb bowling (4/87) made sure South Africa were bowled out for 286 in their first innings. Nonetheless, the hosts were back in business as India could only muster 209; Hardik Pandya smashed his way to 93 runs. Philander and Rabada shared six wickets among themselves. Meanwhile India’s future stars took centerstage on day 3 with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami hunting in pack; South Africa were out for just 130 which meant India chased 208. However, it proved to be a mountain on a fourth day Cape Town pitch as the visitors were shot out for 135.

