IND vs SA: BCCI Names Mohammed Siraj As Replacement for Jasprit Bumrah In T20I Squad

The BCCI has named Mohammed Siraj as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah who was yesterday ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022 and the ongoing South Africa series. In a press release, the 28-year-old right-armer was named in the T20I squad for the last two T20Is against South Africa in Guwahati and Indore.

Bumrah had sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team and is confirmed out of the tournament. A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah will be forced out of action for six months due to the back injury.

“Bumrah is not going to play the T20 World Cup for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Earlier on Thursday, Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 with a back stress fracture. This is no minor blow for Rohit Sharma and his men whose success hinged on the 28-year-old who was considered as the pace spearhead. Now, the situation looks completely different and the fans are now closing in on who could be the best possible option for the injured Bumrah. Could it be Shami, could be Deepak Chahar?

Coming back to Siraj, the lanky right-armer last played a T20I for India back in February against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala. Since then, he was not in the scheme of things. In the subsequent months, Siraj was picked only for ODI games in West Indies and England. He also played the three match ODI series in Zimbabwe, making him an ODI specialists in the eyes of the Indian fans. Perhaps his mediocre IPL 2022 performance played a part where he went onto pick nine wickets in 15 matches. He had picked 11 wickets apiece in 2021 and 2020 seasons, respectively.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj

