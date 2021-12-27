IND vs SA: 'Being Relieved of Vice-Captaincy Would've Sent a Particular Signal to Ajinkya Rahane' - Sanjay Bangar

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has analyzed Ajinkya Rahane’s batting approach on day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion. Rahane, who has been under the scanner after an underwhelming show in the past couple of series, was picked over in-form Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari in the playing XI for the Boxing Day clash. The 33-year-old’s inclusion raised several eyebrows but he silenced his critics on day 1 with a sublime 40*-run knock.

Ahead of the ongoing Test series, Rahane was sacked as India’s Test vice-captain and Bangar feels it has relieved the Test specialist and he came out all guns blazing on day 1.

“At times, certain events can actually relieve you, maybe, lessen the burden a bit. Him being relieved of the vice-captaincy would have sent a particular signal to him, which obviously plays on every players’ mind. He has come out all guns blazing. He has been very positive in his footwork, he has put away all the bad balls," Bangar told Star Sports.

Rahane batted with positive intent and played his shots freely with positive intent in the initial phase. He has so far hit 8 boundaries in the 40*-run knock.

Bangar compared Rahane’s batting patter to Indian head coach Rahul Dravid’s. He stated that like Dravid, Rahane also like to get some quick runs in starting to reduce the pressure.

“He is the sort of player who likes to get good and quick starts. That was very similar to the way Rahul Dravid used to start his innings. He used to like to get to, say 20, in quick time so that there is less pressure on him. And that’s why Rahane also shows a similar pattern. All the innings where he has been successful, he has gotten off to flyers and then settled in nicely," he added.

Meanwhile, the start of the second day’s play has been delayed due to a persistent drizzle. The situation has been worsened by continuous overnight rains followed by a drizzle this morning.

At the end of the opening day’s play, India were firmly placed at 272 for three in 90 overs.

