IND vs SA: Bharat Army Fans Have it all Planned, Eagerly Await Team India’s 13-0 Record in T20I Series

Following one of the most exciting IPL editions which ended up in a fairytale for debutants Gujarat Titans, the spotlight now shifts to Team India at home as the Men in Blue face South Africa in five Twenty20 Internationals that gets underway on June 9th at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. With senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami rested for the series, the selection committee has awarded youngsters on the back of eye-catching performances in the IPL.

While there will be plenty of eyeballs on the likes of KL Rahul, who will be leading the side, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav, the hosts will also be having one eye at history. India have had an impressive run in T20I cricket recently. They hammered the West Indies 3-0 in a three-match series and followed it up by defeating Sri Lanka similarly. South Africa, though, are expected to present a much tougher challenge for the hosts, who are one win short of achieving a 13-0 all-time winning record in T20I format.

The highly-anticipated series has been attracting much fanfare from the likes of the Bharat Army, one of the renowned fan clubs of the Indian cricket team. As the Men in Blue take to the field on June 9th, the fans too have lined up several activities to gear up for this historic occasion.

“I can’t wait to don the blue jersey back, it’s always a very surreal feeling. We have been supporting the Indian team for almost 23 years and to see how this bunch has grown and evolved makes us fans very proud,” Rakesh Patel, Founder of the Bharat Army said.

Elaborating on the kind of activities the fan club will be dishing out, he said, “We have taken our fan activations to the next level for this series. As well as cheering for the team from the stadium, we will be doing special Bharat Fan Cams on social media where every member of the fan club from around the world gets a chance to express themselves, show their support for the team and in a way, reiterate that they Believe in Blue.”

While the fans have got social media covered, at home too, members of the family are prepping themselves up. “It’s time to Bleed Blue once again. Whenever Team India is in action, me along with my friends and family try to wrap up our day early to gather before the start of the game. This time, the excitement is all the more. We know what awaits at that opening match. A potential new record! I am really confident of our young team under a new leader will create history which would be remembered for long,” Naresh Mansukhani, member of Bharat Army, said.

All the said and done, the stage looks to be set for a riveting contest. “All our attention will be focused on June 9th – this 13-0 record is surely ours, and once it’s achieved, the Bharat Army will lead the chorus of millions of Team India fans, not only in the country but across the globe,” Rakesh added.

