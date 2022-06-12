IND vs SA: 'Bhuvneshwar Kumar Made the Ball Talk Upfront'-Temba Bavuma

At one stage, South Africa, who were chasing 149 run target, were reduced to 29/3 and it seemed that for once India will dominate South Africa at home. It must be mentioned that India had never defeated South Africa in India—just once. For a team like India, this must come in mediocre category. Nonetheless, the skipper Temba Bavuma was in the middle. He took his time and played the waiting game. In the end, he helped Heinrich Klassen set up a platform on which he would launch his counter. Although Klaasen went onto score 81, Bavuma scored far less—35 off 30 balls, but he had done his job by then.

“There’s a learning I can take from this game, will try better in the next game. We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy chase, but we were confident. We knew we had to execute our plans, and we had to be clinical. We can use him (Miller) at 5 or 6. Klaasen is someone who can do the damage in a couple of balls. He (Klaasen) adds a lot of value to our batting. Whatever your role is, you need to execute as well as you can,” Bavuma said after the match.

India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar did his best, picking up four wickets in the chase, but couldn’t help his team win. In the end, Bavuma lauded Bhuvi.

“It was a tricky chase, Bhuvi bowled well, he made the ball talk upfront. It could have been clinical towards the end, but we will take that. We really needed someone to take it deep. That’s the role I play in the game, to close it off.”

Heinrich Klaasen powered South Africa to a sensational 4-wicket win over India in the 2nd T20I match at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Klaasen who got a chance in the Proteas line-up in place of Quinton de Kock, who sustained an injury, grabbed the opportunity with both hands as he smashed 81 runs off 46 balls to make South Africa’s job easy in the 149-run chase. At a surface where the batters were grinding hard to smash boundaries, Klaasen hit 5 sixes and 7 fours. It was also his highest score in T20I cricket.

