IND vs SA: Credit to Rahul Dravid And Virat Kohli For Backing Ajinkya Rahane - Dinesh Karthik

Wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik has lauded Ajinkya Rahane’s positive intent on day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion. Rahane got off to a brilliant start on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test, as he remained unbeaten on 40, smashing eight boundaries and also made a crucial 73-run partnership with centurion KL Rahul in the final session.

His place in the side was in question as he had lost out on the vice-captaincy of the Test team in the lead-up to the South Africa tour. However, the team management backed Rahane for the Boxing Day Test.

Karthik heaped praises on Rahane’s batting approach as he played his shots freely without any pressure. The veteran wicketkeeper said that Rahane brings experience to the table on which India can rely.

“When you are going with six batters, I think they wanted to rely on experience because that’s what Ajinkya Rahane brings to the table. I love the intent with which he bats. You’ve got to understand when you cross 30, there’s a lot of pressure as a batter; the whole country is probably speaking that you shouldn’t play," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

He further credited Test captain Virat Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid for backing him and giving him the opportunity ahead of Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari.

“But for him to come and play with the intent he’s played, credit to Dravid and Kohli for backing him. Is it a bit unfair to Shreyas and Hanuma Vihari? Maybe, but that’s always the case when you have a strong team; you will leave out somebody who’s going to be disappointed."

“…But I am happy for Rahane because he needs the runs. What I am even more happy about is the intent he showed. He was ready to play the shots that he was good at; he wasn’t meek at any point. and I liked that," Karthik added.

