IND vs SA: Cricket Fever Grips Cuttack, Fans Throng Barabati Stadium

Bhubaneswar: The iconic Barabati Stadium geared up for the second T20I between India and South Africa. Excited fans, who were making their way into the stadium, cheered for the host side as they knew there wouldn’t be a dull moment in this thrilling encounter. Having witnessed two such T20 Internationals at Barabati Stadium some time back, thousands of cricket enthusiasts once again braced for some big hits as they made their way into the stadium for the second game of this five-match series.

There was a frantic rush among them; nonetheless, they rued the missed opportunity to watch some of the biggest stars of Indian cricket like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the middle.

Furthermore, KL Rahul, the new India captain, was also ruled out due to an injury. Nonetheless, the fans are backing the hosts to come good. They will have to win the second T20I to level the five-match series. It must be mentioned that India lost the first match at Arun Jaitley Stadium quite heavily.

“We are hopeful that India will win the match at this historic venue. We are overwhelmed to see the players at our home ground,” said one cricket fan.

“After two and half years of restrictions, we got a chance to see an international match in Barabati. We are very happy to see the match in our home ground; India will win,” another one said.

Ahead of the match, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also reached Bhubaneswar. He went to the Mayfair hotel where the players of both the teams were staying. Before leaving for Cuttack, Ganguly met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik at ‘Naveen Niwas.’ The CM presented Hockey India jerseys to the BCCI President.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here