IND vs SA: 'David Miller Pulled Me Through that Little Patch'-Rassie Van Der Dussen

India were defeated comprehensively in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the main architects of that victory were: Rassie Van der Dussen and David Miller. Miller being the man in form, counter-attacked for the Proteas, but in the end it was Van der Dussen who came good in the end. Initially, however, he was struggling to connect. Later as he came good, he sent Indian bowlers on a leather hunt, smashing 75 runs off just 46 balls. He would later thank Miller for the help.

“Pretty good. We had a good week of preparation in these conditions, bit sticky there in the middle but David’s such a good player, he pulled me through that little patch. We knew if we were there till the end then we would win it. I always knew I was just two boundaries away, it was not because of lack of intent, I was clear in my mind what I wanted to do but it didn’t come off, you need to be mentally tough through that patch and not give it away, when you take 30 balls your team expects you to do something special,” he said.

“I have had a game plan that has worked for me in the last few years, the good thing of our dugout and coaching team is that they trust, I was a touch slow today and need to work on that,” he added.

Meanwhile, South Africa certainly took Indian bowlers by surprise as they sent Dwayne Pretorious at three. The right-hander took his pinch-hitting job seriously and smashed the bowlers all around the park.

“Dwaine had clear instructions and he gave us that flying start, we knew if we bat well we could chase this and to have that belief. Sometimes the strangest things that make a difference, seems like it (change of bat changed his luck).”

