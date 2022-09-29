IND vs SA: 'Didn't Expect Help for the Full 20 Overs' - Rohit Sharma Knew Grassy Pitch Would Help Bowlers

Team India captain Rohit Sharma heaped praises on Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar for their sensational show with the new ball against South Africa in the first T20I at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The pace duo ran riot with the ball as South Africa lost half their side in just two and a half overs with just 9 runs on the scoreboard. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the young India pace attack shone against the Proteas batters to restrict them to just 106/8 in 20 overs on a bowling-friendly surface.

The Indian skipper said that playing a low-scoring game is learning for everyone and admitted that they have an idea that the bowlers will get something from the surface by looking at the grass on it.

“The wicket was tricky. You learn a lot playing such a game. You understand what the team needs to do in tough conditions. It was nice to play a game like that. We knew the bowlers will get something seeing grass on the pitch, but we didn’t expect help for the full 20 overs. It was still damp,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Arshdeep was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed three wickets. Interestingly all of his victims were left-handed batters and the trio also got dismissed in the same over. While Chahal took two crucial wickets as South Africa lost the plot early in the game.

Rohit suggested that the pace duo perfectly showcase how to bowl on a surface where there is assistance for the pacers as early wickets was the turning point of the match according to the Indian skipper.

“Both teams were in the contest and the team that played better won the game. We started well, got 5 wickets in quick time and that was the turning point. Perfect showcase of how to bowl when there is help for the pacers (talking about Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep),” Rohit added.

Meanwhile, India also suffered two big blows in their run-chase with early dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav joined hands to get the job done for the hosts.



The swashbuckling opener heaped praises on Rahul and Suryakumar for a match-winning partnership at a crucial stage of the game.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. Got to respect the conditions. Lost two wickets and that partnership between KL and Surya got us home,” he concluded.

