IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips For 1st ODI Today: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain, And Probable XIs For India vs South Africa 2022, January 19, 2:00 PM IST

SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between South Africa and India: India suffered a heartbreaking loss in the final Test of the three-match series. The team was denied a historic Test win on the Proteas soil as they lost by 1-2. Following the conclusion of the Test series, the focus now shifts to One Day Internationals.

India and South Africa will play a three-match ODI series against each other from January 19 to January 23. The first two One Day Internationals will be played on January 19 and January 21 at the Boland Park in Paarl. For the last match, the two teams will to the Newlands in Cape Town.

South Africa will be buzzing with confidence following their brilliant performance in the purest format of the game. Players like Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, and Kagiso Rabada were exceptional during the Tests and they will hope to continue the trend in ODIs as well.

India, on the other hand, will look in brand new colors. The team will be led by a new captain KL Rahul while Virat Kohli will be playing the first white-ball match following his snub as a skipper. Also, a lot of youngsters like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer have been given a golden opportunity to express themselves at the highest level.

Ahead of the match between South Africa and India; here is everything you need to know:

SA vs IND Telecast

SA vs IND match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

SA vs IND Live Streaming

The South Africa vs India game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SA vs IND Match Details

South Africa vs India contest will be played at the Boland Park in Paarl at 02:00 PM IST on January 19, Wednesday.

SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Rassie Van Der-Dussen

Vice-Captain- Virat Kohli

Suggested Playing XI for SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton De Kock

Batters: KL Rahul, Janneman Malan, Rassie Van Der-Dussen, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

SA vs IND Probable XIs:

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

