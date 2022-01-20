IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction For 2nd ODI: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for India vs South Africa 2021-22, January 21, 2:00 PM IST

SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between South Africa and India: South Africa continued the momentum from the Test series as they delivered a terrific performance in the first One Day International. They will now hope to play with the same confidence in the second ODI to clinch the series. The second ODI of the three-match series will be played on January 21, Friday, at the Boland Park in Paarl.

The Proteas were phenomenal in the first ODI. Batting first, they produced a good score of 296 runs as both Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen slammed a century each. Following the total, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, and Shardul Thakur looked in great touch. All three batters added 50+ scores each but the team fell short of 31 runs.

The Men in Blue need to bring more conviction in their performance both with the bat and ball to make a comeback in the series. The visitors will play a do-or-die game on Friday and they desperately need a win to keep the series alive.

Ahead of the match between South Africa and India; here is everything you need to know:

SA vs IND Telecast

SA vs IND match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

SA vs IND Live Streaming

The South Africa vs India game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SA vs IND Match Details

South Africa vs India contest will be played at the Boland Park in Paarl at 2:00 PM IST on January 21, Friday.

SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-captain: Temba Bavuma

Suggested Playing XI for SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Quinton De Kock

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Temba Bavuma, Rassie Van Der-Dussen, Virat Kohli

Allrounders: Shardul Thakur, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

SA vs IND Probable XIs

South Africa: Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

India: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal

