IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: India vs South Africa Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday’s (June 20) fifth T20I IND vs SA match, June 14, M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, 7:00 pm IST

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s (June 19) Fifth T20I match between India and South Africa:

After winning two consecutive matches against South Africa, the Indian team will be seeking a victory in the final T20I match to complete their comeback and seal the series. The final match of the series is scheduled to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Proteas had kicked off the T20I series on a promising note after winning the first two matches to clinch a valuable 2-0 lead.

In the third T20I match, the hosts bounced back as they earned a 48-run victory to stay alive in the contest.

In the penultimate match, batter Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Hardik Pandya displayed fabulous batting as the hosts managed to post a formidable total of 169/6 in 20 overs. Karthik scored his maiden T20I half century and his splendid knock of 27-ball 51 also helped him in bagging the Man of the Match award.

In the chase South Africa looked shaky while facing the Indian bowling lineup. Pacer Avesh Khan scalped four wickets in the match as the Temba Bavuma-led side could only score 87 runs in 16.5 overs.

Ahead of the match between India and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs SA Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs South Africa fifth T20I match.

IND vs SA Live Streaming

The fifth T20I match between India and South Africa is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SA Match Details

The IND vs SA fifth T20I match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday, June 19 at 7:00 PM IST.

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ishan Kishan

Vice-Captain: Dwaine Pretorius

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Ishan Kishan, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan

India vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

