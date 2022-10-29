IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: India vs South Africa Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's T20 World Cup Match, October 30, Perth Stadium 4:30 pm IST

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa: Indian cricket team got off to a terrific start to their T20 World Cup campaign after winning the first two games. In their opening match of the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma’s men outplayed arch-rivals Pakistan by four wickets. Team India carried forward the momentum and recorded a comfortable 56-run victory over Netherlands in their next Super 12 fixture. The side will now be looking to extend their two-match winning run against South Africa on Sunday. The match between India and South Africa is scheduled to be played at the Perth Stadium.

South Africa, on the other hand, produced a tremendous all-round show in their last T20 World Cup match to register a convincing 104-run victory against Bangladesh. Rilee Rossouw notched a brilliant century to guide the Proteas to a mammoth total of 205. South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje picked up four wickets to fold the Bangladesh innings for 101.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs SA Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match.

IND vs SA Live Streaming

The T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

IND vs SA Match Details

The IND vs SA T20 World Cup match will be played at the Perth Stadium on Sunday, October 30, at 4:30 pm IST.

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Aiden Markram, Wayne Parnell

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

