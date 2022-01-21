IND vs SA: Epic Mix Up Between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul Will Leave You in Splits | VIDEO

Comedy of errors prevailed during the second ODI in Paarl as India took on South Africa with the series on the line. A mix up between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul almost led to the latter losing his wicket. The incident happened on the last ball of the 14th over which was bowled by Keshav Maharaj. Pant worked the ball to midwicket and took a couple of steps down before changing his mind, Bavuma swooped in on the ball, picked up and threw it to the bowler’s end in a flash, and Rahul had reached Pant by then. Had Maharaj collected it, Rahul was gone by a few miles, but he couldn’t collect the ball and it went towards deep cover. Rahul was still at the keeper’s end now, and realised the ball is nowhere close to the stumps and managed to come back to his end.

It was very close call, thankfully, KL Rahul had luck by his side.

Earlier India had won the toss and opted to bat first where Virat Kohli was out for a duck. Kohli was in the middle for five balls and not for a single time he looked in control as he played a nothing shot and was caught with ease. India skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the second ODI at the Boland Park here on Friday. India are fielding the same playing XI from the first ODI which they lost by 31 runs.

For South Africa, pacer Sisanda Magala comes in place of bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen. South Africa are leading the three-match series 1-0.

The Teams: India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal. South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi.

