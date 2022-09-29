IND vs SA: Fan falls at Rohit Sharma's feet as India beat South Africa in first T20I

Team India has started off with a win in their last assignment before the ICC T20 World Cup, as they trounced South Africa by 8 wickets on Wednesday. Though the green track at Thiruvananthapuram and the swing on offer were the talk of the town, another astonishing moment in the match happened when a fan invaded the ground and fell at the feet of the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

While India were wreaking havoc with the ball in the first innings of the match, the fan breached security and sprinted towards Rohit. He then knelt down and touched the feet of the Indian captain. Rohit quickly responded and asked the fan not to touch his feet, before he was nabbed by the security. The incident quickly went viral on the internet.

A fan came in the ground and touched Rohit Sharma's feet. A fan boy moment. pic.twitter.com/oQHHFIXRgx — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 28, 2022

This is not the first time that Rohit has had a fan sprinting to the pitch to shake his hand or touch his feet, and most Indian players have become accustomed to this, living in a cricket-fanatic nation.

Rohit won the toss and elected to bowl first on a flat pitch with grass on top. Without the ace pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, the onus of sharing the new ball was between youngsters Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar. The duo swung the ball in both directions with nip and pace. In a matter of few overs, they had South Africa on the edge with the visitors reduced to 9/5.

The Greenfield Stadium was expected to be full of runs, but the supreme display of swing bowling saw the Proteas batters return for ducks. A late revival from Keshav Maharaj and Wayne Parnell helped South Africa scamper through to triple figures. But defending a total of mere 107 against a star-studded Indian batting line-up was always going to be difficult.

Chasing a mediocre total, the Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were bamboozled by the blistering pace of the South African pacers Kagiso Rabada, Parnell, and Anrich Nortje. Rohit returned to the pavilion early with the superstar Virat Kohli joining him soon after.

When it seemed South Africa was on top, India’s new no.4 Suryakumar Yadav decided to counter-attack in his own unorthodox fashion. Rahul gave him steady company at the other end as both batters dropped the anchors and prevailed over the storm. Suryakumar finished with a blistering fifty at a strike rate of 151.51 while Rahul notched up his half-century with a sweeping six off the spinner Tabraiz Shamsi to bring up his fifty and score India’s winning runs.

The action now shifts to Assam, where the two sides will collide in the second T20I of the season on October 2.

