IND vs SA-Former India Cricketer Expose Chink in Rishabh Pant's Armour: 'Bowlers Have Discovered A Pattern'

India wicket-keeper batter and now team skipper Rishabh Pant is seriously under pressure after another failed outing against South Africa. So far in the series, he has been batting at a crucial position (number four), but has failed to make the impact that was expected of him. In the first game, he scored 29, but in the last two games he disappointed his fans with scores of 6 and 5. And the way he got out was unbecoming of a captain, felt many of his well wishers. Moreover, the wickets in Cuttack and Vizag had been on slower side which only made the matter worse.

“There is a pattern against him and the bowlers know this. They are strategizing accordingly. His strike rate is 70, but note that he hasn’t played that many balls. Bowlers are now bowling away from him. The more the ball is away from him, the less power you apply while hitting the ball. We had seen this in IPL as well.” Former India player Parthiv Patel told ‘Cricbuzz.’

“He will now have to improvise in such a way that he can hit four or six over covers or point,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ashish Nehra, who has seen Pant up close in Delhi cricket circuit, concurred with Patel, saying that the batter looks ‘confused.’

“When you bat at number four, it’s a catch-22 situation, you can come in at 3rd or 4th over, or you can come in at 18th or 19th over. But in his case, he walked in in those middle overs (8th or 9th over) and he looks confused.”

Patel said Pant will have to take his time on these type of surfaces, but that doesn’t mean he eats up balls.

“These are not paata wickets (flat track). So it is very important that you take your time. But it doesn’t mean you play dot balls, instead, take singles which means there would be no pressure. But if you play 5 dot balls, then you are under pressure and then you are forced to go after the bowler.”

