IND vs SA: Former Indian Captain Mohammad Azharuddin Wants These Changes for Third ODI

As India look for a consolation victory in the third ODI against South Africa, in Cape Town, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has called for a few major changes in the starting XI for the visitors.

Responding to a fan on Twitter during his Q & A session, the 58-year-old said that he wants Team India to rest its senior pacers and give young guns a chance.

“Play Navdeep Saini and Siraj. And give rest to Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar," Azharuddin said in a reply to a fan.

Already answered it. Play Navdeep Saini and Siraj. And give rest to Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 22, 2022

Azharuddin, who on Saturday said he wants Rohit Sharma to take over India’s Test captaincy was also asked if veteran pacer Umesh Ayadav should be brought back in India’s ODI fold. Umesh is not a part of the ODI series, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Navdeep Saini are India’s fast bowling options this series.

India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

To that question, Azhar replied that the team should play their new players - Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj.

Also Read| India Must Rethink Their Philosophy Towards 50-over Cricket

“They should play two new players Navdeep Saini and Siraj. Umesh Yadav maybe not in this series," he said.

They should play two new players Navdeep Saini and Siraj. Umesh Yadav maybe not in this series.— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 22, 2022

Also Read| IND vs SA: Introspection Need of the Hour for India After South Africa Misery

The Indian bowling in the ODI series has so far been toothless so far. The pacers have taken just four wickets – Jasprit Bumrah has three and Shardul Thakur one – as India lost by 31 runs and seven wickets respectively in Paarl last week. Despite having a world-class bowler in Bumrah and a veteran pacers in Bhuvneshwar, India have managed to pick just one wicket with the new ball, conceding 39 and 66 runs respectively in the powerplay of the two matches. In the second game, the opening pair of Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan stitched a 132-run stand.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here