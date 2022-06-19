IND vs SA: Former Skipper's Message to Rahul Tewatia-'Instead of Twitter, Focus & Perform'

India picked their 15-man squad for the Ireland tour where they will play a two-match T20I series against the hosts. The team threw up a lot of surprises as Hardik Pandya got a promotion as skipper and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was made his deputy. They also picked the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson and Surya Kumar Yadav which gives a fresh look to India’s middle order. Meanwhile, it didn’t had the other Rahul (Tewatia)’s name who tweeted to vent his frustration and went viral in the process.

When former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was asked who he would have liked to see in that squad, his answer was obvious.

“Rahul Tewatia, the ice man. I mean he should have been…. sometimes if there is touch and go situation, maybe take an additional member. Instead of 15, take 16. Because it’s hard to leave somebody who has done consistently well,” he told Star Sports during rain interruption.

“And he was superb, he won matches which look lost (in IPL 2022). He went there, smashed the ball. He was also moving across the crease very intelligently. Moreover, he was able to play across the off stump, not just on on side,” he added.

Gavaskar suggested teams can pick one additional player if a need arises.

“So someone showing that kind of temperament, maybe add a 16th man. And take him to Ireland.”

“I would say to Rahul Tewatia: ‘Look you haven’t got picked, don’t let it put you down. You are just a little fringe, work hard and you will be there regularly.”

Meanwhile former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith gave some suggestions to the youngster, asking him to focus on his game and not on Twitter.

“It’s very difficult in India as you guys have so much talent. And coach Rahul Dravid, and captain Rohit Sharma must have had picked their majority of guys anticipating the conditions in Australia.”

“I would say instead of Twitter, focus, perform and next time your time comes, make sure no one can leave you out.”

The 29-year-old took to Twitter and shared a two-word post after he was overlooked for Ireland tour which was enough to explain his emotions.

“Expectations Hurts,” Tewatia tweeted.

