IND vs SA: From Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada to Dean Elgar vs Jasprit Bumrah - Key Battles to Look Out For in 3rd Test

Team India will look to create history in the third Test match against South Africa in Cape Town. The ongoing tour is the final frontier for India as they have never won a Test series on Proteas soil. The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1 and Cape Town is a venue where India have never won a Test match.

After winning the opening Test match in Centurion, India suffered a massive setback in Johannesburg in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli who was ruled out due to an upper back spasm. However, the Indian captain has confirmed that he has regained fitness and will return for the final Test.

India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Here are the key battles to look out for in the third Test between South Africa and India.

Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada: In the series decider, all eyes will be on these two special players whenever they face each other. Rabada has dismissed Kohli 7 times across formats and the Indian Test captain needs to be a bit cautious in front of him in Cape Town. Kohli’s vulnerability outside off-stump has grown rapidly in the past few matches as he was dismissed in the same fashion in the Centurion Test. The Indian captain has failed to breach the three-figure mark in his last 23 Test innings and is under the lot of scanner for his conversion rate. While Rabada will play his 50th Test on Tuesday and he will look to make it a memorable one.

Also Read | ‘Nothing to Worry About, Don’t Need to Prove Myself’: Virat Kohli Allays Concerns Around his Dip in Form

KL Rahul vs Marco Jansen: The flamboyant India opener has been in sensational form on the ongoing tour with a century and a half-century already coming from his bat. However, his disciplined batting suffered a lapse of concentration in the last Test where he failed to convert good starts into big scores. Young Marco Jansen got the better of Rahul on both occasions in Johannesburg. India will need Rahul to bring his A-game on the table in the final Test to script history while the Proteas will rely on their young left-arm pacer to emulate the Jo’burg heroics.

Dean Elgar vs Jasprit Bumrah: The southpaw has led the South African team from the front in the first two Test matches. Elgar showed great resilience with the bat in the series so far and played a monumental role in levelling the series with a 96-run knock in Jo’burg Test. It was Jasprit Bumrah who got rid of him in Centurion, however, he looked a bit off-colour in the second match where Elgar held his ground strong and took the Proteas to win line. Bumrah will be curious to ask some tough questions to Elgar at a place where he made his Test debut.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here