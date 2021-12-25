IND vs SA: From Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada to Jasprit Bumrah vs Aiden Markram- Key Battles to Look Out For in Test Series

After conquering Australia and England (2-1), Virat Kohli and Co. are all set for their next big challenge - South Africa. Under Kohli’s leadership, Team India has performed well in the overseas conditions and now South Africa is termed as the ‘final frontier’ for him to conquer. South Africa is the only regular Test-playing nation where India have yet to win a series and Kohli will look to unlock that achievement in the upcoming three-match Test series starting from December 26 with a Boxing Day clash in Centurion. It is also going to be the first big challenge for Rahul Dravid after taking over the charge as Team India head coach.

On the other hand, South Africa will also want to continue their domination over India at home which might also divert the fans’ minds from the off-field controversy in CSA. Dean Elgar will want his senior players like Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma to take some responsibility in the mega-series.

Here are the key battles to look out for in the mega Test series between India and South Africa.

1. Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada: This battle is going to set the tone of the series. All eyes will be on these two special players whenever they face each other in the upcoming Test series. Rabada has dismissed Kohli 7 times across formats and the Indian Test captain needs to be a bit cautious in front of him in Proteas conditions. Kohli is going through a lean patch as he has not touched the three-figure mark in his last 21 innings. The 33-year-old looked in good touch on several occasions but failed to convert his five half-centuries into a big score. During the 2018 tour, Kohli scored 286 runs at an average of 47 and took the fight to South Africa on his own. However, India lost the series 2-1. On the other side, Rabada also enjoyed a good record against India with 24 scalps in 9 Tests.

2. KL Rahul vs Duanne Olivier: With Anrich Nortje being ruled out of the Test series, Olivier is expected to make his comeback in the South Africa team. The talented pacer signed the Kolpak deal after an impressive start to his Test career - 48 wickets at an average of 19.25 in 10 Tests. The pacer has now returned to the South Africa cricket set-up and is expected to join Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi to trouble Indian batters. With the new ball, he will battle against the charismatic Indian opener KL Rahul who is also the vice-captain for this series. Rahul made his comeback into India’s Test side with some fine form on England tour where he scored 315 runs in 4 Tests. Meanwhile, the talented Indian opener failed to make an impact when he last toured South Africa as he scored just 30 runs in two matches.

3. Jasprit Bumrah vs Aiden Markram: The premium Indian pacer has to play a crucial role if India want to register their first-ever Test series win on South African soil. Bumrah enjoyed great success during the last tour to South Africa with 14 wickets in 3 matches and now India will want to take it to the next level to make things difficult for the hosts. South Africa have some talented batters in their ranks and one of them is Aiden Markram who impressed many during the 2018 series. Bumrah needs to get the better of Markram in the Test series to give Indian an advantage in the crucial series.

4. Mohammad Shami vs Dean Elgar: The South Africa captain enjoys a decent record against India with 576 runs in 10 matches which also includes a century. The southpaw is known for playing some gritty knocks and South Africa will want their captain to lead from the front in the crucial series. While he will be tested by Indian seamer Mohammed Shami who has the ability to swing the bowl both ways. Shami has always troubled the Proteas batters with his seam position. He has claimed a couple of fifers against them in 8 matches with 34 scalps under his kitty.

