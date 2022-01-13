IND vs SA: 'Hanuma Vihari Must be Backed as Much as Ajinkya Rahane was Backed'

Ajinkya Rahane is now been struggling for some time now. On Thursday, he was out to snorter off Kagiso Rabada. The ball after pitching rose quickly to kiss Rahane’s gloves and reach the wicket-keeper. This meant Rahane was now dismissed for just 1. Earlier he had accounted for 9 runs in the first innings. Such has been his poor form, that former cricketers are constantly asking why he is still being preferred over the likes of Hanuma Vihari. Former player Gautam Gambhir made it very clear that Vihari must be backed just like India backed Rahane.

“Hanuma Vihari should get the first opportunity now. He should be backed as much as Ajinkya Rahane was backed, if not more than at least for 2-3 series,” Gautam Gambhir told while commentating on Star Sports.

Pant Scored Century in Cape Town

Rishabh Pant scored one of his finest hundreds in most adverse of circumstance but another shoddy batting show left India with only 211 runs to defend on the third day of the third and final cricket Test against South Africa, here Thursday. Pant’s (100 not out off 139 balls) fourth Test hundred constituted for more than 50 percent of India’s second innings total of 198 with Virat Kohli’s 29 off 143 balls being the second highest individual score. The umpires called for tea break at the fall of final Indian wicket in the extended second session. This was the first Test match in 145-year-history where all 20 batters of one team were caught.

The day belonged to Pant as he scored a hundred which is as good as one would ever see and what stood out was his shot selection, which was immaculate. He didn’t do anything that was ‘un-Pant’ like as there was a rasping square cut off a rising one from Kagiso Rabada (3/53). There was the audacious down the track cover drive off Duanne Olivier and that six over long-on off Keshav Maharaj came just an over before lunch. These are all shots that one associates with the dashing keeper-batter but what was exemplary was his use of discretion as to what kind of deliveries he would attack.

