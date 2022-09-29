IND vs SA: 'How Is He Fit for IPL?'-Fan Asks After Jasprit Bumrah Sits Out of 1st T20I

Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness has become a big talking point on social media. Fans have expressed their disappointment on social media.

The ace pacer was ruled out of the first T20I against South Africa on Wednesday after he complained of back pain during the practice session.

A user, while talking about Bumrah’s injury, opined that it is certainly strange how the pacer managed to play all the matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL. “How Jasprit Bumrah is fit for complete IPL games for Mumbai Indians,” read the post.

Another said that Bumrah’s injury is a major concern for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup. “Bumrah’s injury, even if it is minor, is a major concern. First World Cup game is just 24 days away. This period is the worst time to get injured from the team combination’s point of view,” he wrote.

Bumrah injury, even if it's minor, is a major concern.. First WC game is just 24 days away.. This period is the worst time to get injured from team combination's pow #JaspritBumrah — Alpha Mike ↗️ (@Alpha_V18) September 28, 2022

A person pointed out that Bumrah’s bowling action is the main reason behind his injury issue and wrote “With this action, he is bound to have back issues #JaspritBumrah.”

With his action he is bound to have back issues #JaspritBumrah — Rohit Verma (@UP_7) September 28, 2022

Another jokingly wrote that Bumrah should not be kept in the team against Pakistan and South Africa at the T20 World Cup to keep him fit for the crucial knockout matches. “In World Cup, they should rest Bumrah in matches against Pakistan and South Africa to keep him fresh for semi-final and final,” read the post.

In WorldCup they should rest Bumrah in match against Pakistan and SA to keep him fresh for Semifinal and Final. — Karan (@karannpatelll) September 28, 2022

One Twitter user felt that poor management or playing too many matches can be the reason behind Bumrah’s fitness issue. “Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the first T20I against South Africa. He has just arrived after injury and now he is again injured. It is certainly not good news ahead of T20 World Cup. Is it mismanagement, too much workload or something else,” read the caption.

#JaspritBumrah ruled out for first T20 against sa. He has just arrived after injury and again injured. Certainly not a good news ahead worldcup. Mismanagement of workload or something else?@BCCI #RohitSharma𓃵 #kohli #INDvsSA #INDvSA — vijay rohit (@Vijayrohit710) September 28, 2022

In Bumrah’s absence, pace Arshdeep Singh exhibited a stunning bowling show against South Africa in the first T20I. Arshdeep picked up three wickets to restrict the Proteas to a paltry total of 106. India successfully reached the target with 20 balls to spare.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here