IND vs SA: 'I Would Have Not Even Married if I Were in his Place'-Shoaib Akhtar Feels Marriage Affected Captain Virat Kohli

Last four months or so have been really tough for Virat Kohli the captain. In September, he stepped down from T20I captaincy, then he was sacked from ODI captaincy, and in the new year, he stepped down from Test captaincy. Ex-Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said he wouldn’t have married had he been in a pressure-cooker situation like Kohli had been in the last four years or so. He also added that he was in no favour of the 33-year-old getting the captaincy in the first place.

“I would have not even married if I were in his place. I had just scored runs and enjoyed cricket, these 10-12 years of cricket are different time and doesn’t come again, I am not saying getting married is wrong but If you are playing for India, you would have enjoyed a time a little. fans are crazy about Kohli and he had to maintain that love he is getting for the last 20 years," he told ‘Dainik Jagran.’

“There is pressure from the children, of the family. As the responsibility increases, so does the pressure. Cricketers have a short career span of 14-15 years in which you stay at the peak for five-six years. Those years of Virat have passed, now he has to struggle," he elaborated.

He added being the captain of a national team is an added responsibility enough and a player must focus on the job, getting married can wait. “ As a captain, you have to think a lot. I am not against marriage but I believe play while playing, there shouldn’t be much pressure, play freely, pick up your things and play fiercely. I got married when I retired from the captain. As a Captain, you have to face the media, the brand, all the things which come with it," he said.

