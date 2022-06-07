IND vs SA: 'If KL Rahul Gets Out for Run-a-Ball 25, We'd Say that He Played Like Manish Pandey'

After the completion of IPL, Indian cricketers will shift their focus to international cricket as the Men in Blue are set to host South Africa in a five-match T20I series. With big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah not taking part in the series, all eyes will be on KL Rahul who will be the captain.

Though Rahul has shone with the bat, his stint as the leader of the Indian team has not been a successful one so far. Earlier this year, Rahul led the Indian Test team in a match against South Africa but had to suffer a seven-wicket defeat. Rahul was also the skipper for the ODI series against the Proteas. The team’s performance was dismal in the shorter format too and India had to concede a whitewash in the three-match series.

Amid all debates and discussions on his leadership qualities, one key aspect gets overlooked: Rahul’s batting. In absence of players like Kohli and Rohit, the Indian batting line-up will rely heavily on him. Former Indian cricketers RP Singh and Parthiv Patel recently talked about Rahul’s qualities as a batter.

Singh believes that the 30-year-old batter is “technically sound” and his accurate match-reading ability helps him in taking chances on a particular day.

“KL Rahul is technically very sound. He has game-awareness as he picks the bowlers against whom he can take chances on a given day. If he gets out for a run-a-ball 25, we’d say that he played like Manish Pandey does. But he ticks all the boxes because he protects his wicket and knows when to accelerate,” Singh told Cricbuzz.

Parthiv Patel thinks Rahul is the only one in the Indian team who has the ability to notch up a ton in the shortest format of the game. “KL Rahul is the only player who can score a century in 20 overs despite starting slowly. If you are able to score 100 runs off 60 balls, it means that you’ve read the game well and know how to pace your innings,” Patel said.

The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa is scheduled to kick off on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

